The Naked Gun's Director Is A Comedy Legend With A Tragic Box Office Track Record

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"There was a couple years, though, where it was not a big punchline, but where if it came up, you had to disavow it." Those are the words of director Akiva Schaffer, one third of the comedy group The Lonely Island, talking about their 2007 comedy "Hot Rod" on "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast" in 2024. "Even on talk shows, you'd have to, like, really make sure you made fun of it before they did."

Time has been kind to "Hot Rod," with the film achieving cult status over the years. In its day though, the comedy was a flat out flop. Despite Schaffer's success alongside his partners Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone on "Saturday Night Live," this pattern of flop-turned-cult-classic would unfortunately follow Schaffer around for much of his career up to this point.

Now, Schaffer is in the director's chair for "The Naked Gun" reboot, which hopes to help revive theatrical comedy. Once again, he has delivered on the promise of making a funny crowd-pleaser. The problem in the past though is that the crowds were small, at least at first.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're going to look back at Schaffer's career as a director in honor of the release of "The Naked Gun," focusing on "Hot Rod" and how that initiated something of a pattern that would emerge. We'll go over how it came to be, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?