Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Director Akiva Shaffer Talks Cartoon Cameo Challenges And Chipmunk Logistics [Interview]

Akvia Shaffer is best known for being one-third of the comedic rapping trio known as The Lonely Island, along with Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone. The three found fame as the creators of the "SNL Digital Short" on "Saturday Night Live," where they created such hits as "Lazy Sunday" and "D*** in a Box." Since then, they've also teamed up to make cult favorite films such as "Hot Rod" and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping." Needless to say, their work has never really been geared towards kids, which made it rather surprising that Schaffer took the helm of "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," the new Disney+ original film (now available) based on the '90s animated series of the same name.

Even though the movie fell firmly outside of Akiva Schaffer's typical wheelhouse, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" is an absolute triumph that manages to follow in the innovative footsteps of "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." With a live-action animated hybrid style that finds all kinds of animated characters living among humans in the real world, "Chip 'n Dale" provides a clever Hollywood satire that is something the whole family will enjoy.

Before the release of the film, we spoke to Schaffer about all the hard work that went into the movie, especially when it comes to securing a plethora of animated cameos. Plus, we found out about a cameo from the co-creator of "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" and some of the logistical rules they had to figure out regarding animated characters in a real world setting.

Beware of potential spoilers from here on out!