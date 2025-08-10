All 13 Movies Based On Disneyland Attractions, Ranked
On July 17, 1955, Walt Disney invited guests to "leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy" as he welcomed them to Disneyland for the first time. 70 years later, droves of ecstatic Disney fans are still making their way to the magical theme park in Anaheim, California that has served as a source of joy and inspiration for generations around the globe.
As inspiring as the Disneyland Resort has been for fans, the Imagineers tasked with expanding and evolving the parks find inspiration from the films of The Walt Disney Company and beyond. However, that pipeline has started to move both ways in more recent years as filmmakers have started to create movies based on attractions that previously had no roots to a previously established intellectual property from the silver screen.
To honor the theme park's 70th anniversary, we're picking out our favorite Mickey and Minnie ears, pulling on our spirit jerseys, and filling up our popcorn buckets to prepare a Disneyland movie marathon. But to make things even easier to help you choose which films to watch as you remember The Happiest Place On Earth from your own couch, here's our ranking of the 13 films based on Disneyland attractions.
13. Mission to Mars
Our list starts with the most obscure movie in the bunch. "Mission to Mars" sounds great on paper: When the first manned mission to Mars mysteriously goes wrong, another crew leaps into action to save their fellow astronauts. Legendary filmmaker Brian De Palma, who is best known as the director behind "Carrie," "The Untouchables," and "Scarface (1983)," was tapped to helm this project. The cast consists of extremely talented performers such as Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins, Don Cheadle, Connie Nielsen, Jerry O'Connell, and Kim Delaney. Disneyland aficionados will recall that the film's title and inspiration come from the final version of the park's opening day attraction Rocket to the Moon, a simulation that would take guests on a trip to the Moon and eventually Mars.
However, despite all of these winning ingredients, the final product was anything but. De Palma didn't get any input on the script or cast, since he only stepped in after the original director Gore Verbinski walked away late in the process due to concerns that the budget wasn't big enough to satisfy the extensive CGI needs. This amazing cast had to deal with clunky dialogue, awkward pacing, and an unsatisfying, cartoonish sprint of an ending that mostly came off as corny. With the film getting released eight years after the ride closed, the association between "Mission To Mars" and Disneyland wanes with every passing year.
12. Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Though it wasn't around on opening day, Pirates of the Caribbean still holds a special place in the hearts of Disney and Disneyland fans. After all, the California version of the attraction was the last ride that was overseen by Walt Disney himself. But since then, the attraction has spawned a beloved series of films.
Following the initial "Pirates of the Caribbean" trilogy, Disney set out to continue the tale of Captain Jack Sparrow with a standalone sequel called "On Stranger Tides." In this adventure, Johnny Depp's roguish scalawag is in search of the Fountain of Youth. However, when Blackbeard, King George II, and the Spanish Armada also set their sights on the life-extending waters, it becomes a race to Ponce de Leon's mythical discovery.
While Rob Marshall delivers plenty of swashbuckling action that the summer blockbuster-loving audience adores, the script for "On Stranger Tides" was overstuffed with unnecessary story elements like a love story between a missionary and a mermaid. Also, while excellent additions to the cast, the exposition for Penelope Cruz and Ian McShane's characters became more complicated than it needed to be. Plus, for a pirate as legendary as Blackbeard to be dispatched in one movie just seemed wasteful. As a result, the fourth film in the series turned out to be the weakest installment yet.
11. Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
While its predecessor largely stands alone, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" continued the story from the original trilogy by introducing the next generation of the franchise and their connections to the characters that we already know and love.
Brenton Thwaites plays Henry Turner, the son of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), who wants to free his father from the curse of the Flying Dutchman by finding the Trident of Poseidon. Meanwhile, Kaya Scodelario's Carina Smyth also seeks that treasure because the mysterious Map That No Man Can Read (which leads to the trident) might also hold answers regarding the father she never met. But for Turner and Smyth to reach their goals, they need to enlist the help of Captain Jack Sparrow, who has encountered a bad luck streak that's only made worse when he's pursued by his supernaturally altered foe, Captain Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem).
Although Sparrow is a constant, the most interesting bits of this movie involve the young newcomers. Salazar's story is an amalgamation of previous "Pirates" villains James Norrington, Cutler Beckett, and Davey Jones, so it's like a been there, done that situation. But with Henry and Carina's stories being fresher, hopefully we get to check in with those two crazy kids again as the franchise continues (potentially with Margot Robbie involved).
10. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Like Pirates, The Haunted Mansion was added to Disneyland years after its opening and would become a fan favorite. Putting a Disney spin on a classic haunted house ride, guests would visit the 999 happy haunts aboard their Doom Buggies for a fun, family-friendly scare. When it came time to adapt the ride's story into a feature film, director Rob Minkoff carried that same energy into "The Haunted Mansion.".
In the 2003 supernatural comedy, real estate agents Jim and Sara Evers (Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason) are finding plenty of success in Louisiana. However, as Jim starts to prioritize the business over his personal life, the couple disagrees about his workaholic tendencies. This comes to a head when he squeezes in some business during their family vacation. But to their dismay, this inquiry is a ruse to get Sara to Gracey Manor to join the roster of ghostly house guests for the rest of eternity.
While the story isn't exactly deep, "The Haunted Mansion" expands on the lore of the Disneyland ride instead of rehashing the same story and gags that guests experience in the theme park. It's also perfect for little ones who want to dabble in scary movies without fully jumping into horror straight away. Despite initially receiving generally negative reviews, this movie should be in the Halloween rotation for younger viewers for Evers and Evers.
9. The Country Bears
Despite ending up there eventually, the Country Bear Jamboree wasn't originally meant for Disneyland. Walt Disney imagined that the audio animatronic show featuring bears playing country music would be the perfect entertainment for the company's Mineral King Ski Resort in California's Sequoia National Park. But after Walt's death and the cancellation of that project, Imagineers moved the show to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom ahead of its opening in 1971. After it gained popularity in Florida, the show made its way to Anaheim in the newly added land Bear Country (which eventually evolved into Critter Country, then Bayou Country).
Unfortunately, for Disneyland's Country Bears fans, the attraction would close in September 2001 to make room for "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh." But the following year, the band got back together for Peter Hastings' "The Country Bears." Blending together "Almost Famous," "The Blues Brothers," and "The Muppets Take Manhattan," this film follows young Beary Barrington as he optimistically tries to get his favorite band back together to save their iconic concert hall. Along the way, Beary learns about the true meaning of family while playing some old-timey tunes.
Like 2003's "The Haunted Mansion," "The Country Bears" is a great film for kids that doesn't offer too much more for the adults. But the iconic Christopher Walken playing an over-the-top cartoony villain is a good reminder not to shy away from your sillier side.
8. The Haunted Mansion (2023)
Justin Simien wowed critics with his directorial debut "Dear White People." His momentum continued with the film's follow-up Netflix series of the same name and satirical horror comedy "Bad Hair." So when his next project ended up being a reboot of "The Haunted Mansion" for Disney, fans may have side-eyed the choice initially. But the filmmaker, along with screenwriter Katie Dippold, delivered a layered story about grief that the now-20-years-older fans of the first film should appreciate.
The film follows a star-studded ensemble that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rosario Dawson as they get tangled up in the curse of Gracey Manor. But when a powerful, malevolent spirit seeks to claim his 1000th soul and spread his evil beyond the walls of the mansion, the group must find some mystical and macabre way to send this threat back to the netherworld.
Dippold's experience in sketch comedy certainly shone through, almost to a fault when some parts of the story felt more like bits that ran too long rather than plot progression. But overall, the cast's performances (particularly Stanfield's) made it okay to stick around a little longer than we had to. While most adults won't find much to be scared of (unless you're scared of confronting your feelings), teens and young adults who are graduating from "Goosebumps" to "Twilight Zone" may appreciate this take on the grim grinning ghosts.
7. Pirates of The Caribbean: At World's End
In the third installment of the "Pirates Of the Caribbean" franchise, things look bleak. Lord Cutler Beckett of the East India Trading Company has control of Davy Jones (and thus, the sea itself) because he has possession of the cursed captain's heart. Jack Sparrow is stranded in Davy Jones' Locker. And Hector Barbossa forms an unexpected alliance with Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, and the crew of the Black Pearl to save their favorite frenemy.
Though a lot is going on in "At World's End," the exciting stunts and gorgeous CGI are wonderfully married by director Gore Verbinski to deliver an action-packed pirate blockbuster. Plus, the layered story offers a little something for everybody, ultimately adding to the rewatchability. Sometimes a story and cast as sprawling as this one will be too overstuffed to follow any of it, but the movie balances everything well enough to make it an exhilarating ride on the high seas.
Plus, speaking of rides, Imagineers created a new ride at Shanghai Disneyland that was inspired by Captain Jack Sparrow and Captain Davy Jones epic confrontation from this movie. Dubbed Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, this attraction opened in 2016 and uses cutting-edge animatronics and visual effects to put guests in the middle of the battle between the Black Pearl and the Flying Dutchman.
6. Tomorrowland
The term "attraction" applies to many things in the Disney glossary. It could apply to a ride, a show, or even a character meet and greet. But for this entry on our list, it refers to an entire land. With celebrated storytellers Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof on board for such a mysterious, sprawling tale, "Tomorrowland" has all the tools to live up to the expectations.
Well, that really depends on who you ask. Some people really loved the interactive elements of the prerelease marketing. There were tie-ins through books, comics, and in-person scavenger hunts that revealed the lore of this world inhabited by the characters played by George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, and Britt Robinson. But others felt that the story got buried by the intricate world-building, beautiful visuals, and the pomp and circumstance.
No matter which camp you fall under, it's hard to deny that this project was quite ambitious. The sci-fi adventure captures the spirit of Walt Disney's initial idea for EPCOT and tries to build a world of tomorrow. Maybe it's just because the world needs all the hope it can get, but this 2015 film about a secret society of dreamers that want to make the world a better place just feels nice.
5. The Tower of Terror
"Tower of Terror" is the first movie that Disney made that was based on one of their theme park attractions. Without this one to kick off the trend, we might not even have this list. But rather than connecting to the classic TV series "The Twilight Zone" like the original Disney California Adventure attraction, this made-for-TV movie starring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst tells the story of a tabloid reporter and his niece who set out to solve the mystery surrounding a bizarre incident that happened at the Hollywood Tower Hotel. During a 1939 lightning storm, five people disappeared as they tried to make their way up to a party on the hotel's top floor.
Invoking more spooky rather than scary vibes, "Tower of Terror" is on the same level as teen-centric horror shows like "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" or "Goosebumps." Although, it may skew expectations for young Disney Parks guests who want to ride the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror (which only remains in Walt Disney World due to a Marvel makeover in California). Unpredictably free-falling in an elevator is much scarier than this film, but the tandem of Guttenberg and Dunst makes it fun for the whole family.
4. Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
If there's one thing that Walt Disney Pictures loves, it's a sequel to a successful film, If they can make a franchise, they absolutely will. But among the sea of sequels, "Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" might be one of the best ones the company has ever produced. Not only does it match the intensity, action, and adventure of the first film, but Captain Jack Sparrow's sophomore story introduces one of the fiercest, most gruesome villains in the entire Disney pantheon: Davy Jones.
Played by the incredible Bill Nighy, Jones' ghastly visage is a sight to see. Reminiscent of the Kraken, a feared deep sea monster under his control, the captain of the Flying Dutchman sports slimy tentacles on his face. And this vile pirate looks just as intimidating on Disney+ yesterday as he did in the theater back in 2006. It's clearly a testament to filmmaker Gore Verbinski and his extensive team of artists that brought this character to life that it holds up decades later.
If "Dead Men Tell No Tales" is "Rise of Skywalker," then "Dead Man's Chest" is "The Empire Strikes Back." Things look incredibly hopeless for Captain Jack Sparrow, William Turner, and Elizabeth Swann by the end of this film. But getting to that point is one hell of a ride.
3. Jungle Cruise
Nazis suck. You wouldn't think that the world would need to hear this so often, but sometimes movies come along to deliver a reminder of this universal truth. Continuing in the tradition of "Casablanca," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Captain America: The First Avenger," Jaume Collet-Serra's "Jungle Cruise" takes the beloved Disneyland attraction and infuses it into an exciting adventure fueled by empathy that involves punching Nazis.
Nazi punching aside, this film follows Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt as they sail down the Amazon River in search of a mythical flower that is said to cure diseases. The People's Champ definitely squeezes in all the skipper puns that legions of theme park fans have come to reluctantly love, but both leads get their fair share of action hero moments while they evade debt-collecting harbormasters, persistent Germans, and cursed conquistadors. All this while Jack Whitehall plays the perfect damsel in distress. Overall, the vibe is "The Mummy" meets "Pirates of the Caribbean" in all the best ways. Hopefully it's not too long before we get to embark on another adventure with the crew of the La Quila.
2. Muppets Haunted Mansion
Gonzo the Great has never shied away from an opportunity to prove his greatness. But even the greats need a reminder every so often about what's really great about life. In Gonzo's case, it took facing his greatest fears in "Muppets Haunted Mansion."
Under the direction of frequent Muppets collaborator Kirk Thatcher, the Disney+ Halloween special (yes, we're cheating a bit by included it here) is a throwback to the silly, yet heartfelt stories that Jim Henson's creations have always been known for telling. It felt very reminiscent of "The Muppet Show" and the first few movies featuring Kermit and company where the songs and celebrity cameos are the wrapping paper around the gift of a thoughtful message.
The Muppets and the Haunted Mansion are timeless forms of entertainment for generations of fans, so it just makes sense to bring them together.
1. Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl
Finally, we come to the blueprint for a successful film based on a Disneyland attraction. Using the setting and vibes of the ride as a jumping off point, "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" adds its own flair by introducing he charismatic, cunning, and mischievous Jack Sparrow. This lovable rogue teams up with blacksmith William Turner and governor's daughter Elizabeth Swann as they encounter Jack's old crew, who have been afflicted with a supernatural curse (brought to life with amazing VFX) thanks to some tainted treasure.
Featuring a stellar cast consisting of Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley, filmmaker Gore Verbinski's alluring visuals, enthralling action, and light-hearted antics created a world that audiences want to set sail to again and again. And thanks to a full circle moment where the now-iconic character of Captain Jack Sparrow was added to the ride that inspired his movies, fans can do just that from either Disney Parks around the world or from the comfort of their own homes.