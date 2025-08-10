All 13 Movies Based On Disneyland Attractions, Ranked

On July 17, 1955, Walt Disney invited guests to "leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy" as he welcomed them to Disneyland for the first time. 70 years later, droves of ecstatic Disney fans are still making their way to the magical theme park in Anaheim, California that has served as a source of joy and inspiration for generations around the globe.

As inspiring as the Disneyland Resort has been for fans, the Imagineers tasked with expanding and evolving the parks find inspiration from the films of The Walt Disney Company and beyond. However, that pipeline has started to move both ways in more recent years as filmmakers have started to create movies based on attractions that previously had no roots to a previously established intellectual property from the silver screen.

To honor the theme park's 70th anniversary, we're picking out our favorite Mickey and Minnie ears, pulling on our spirit jerseys, and filling up our popcorn buckets to prepare a Disneyland movie marathon. But to make things even easier to help you choose which films to watch as you remember The Happiest Place On Earth from your own couch, here's our ranking of the 13 films based on Disneyland attractions.