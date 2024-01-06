This Twilight Zone Episode Inspired A Major Plot Point For Disney's Tower Of Terror

Everyone has a favorite Disney theme park ride, and if it isn't the Tower of Terror you are objectively wrong. Okay, it's not the most inventive attraction mechanically speaking; indeed, drop-shaft rides of this kind were passing out of fashion when it opened on July 22, 1994. But the Tower of Terror was a drop with a difference. It was a tie-in to "The Twilight Zone."

There was also an important technical wrinkle to the Tower of Terror. As visitors are shot upward through the spooky Hollywood Hotel (on their way to the 130-foot peak), the car occasionally stops and moves out of the shaft as a means of immersing passengers in Rod Serling's Fifth Dimension. It's a gloriously disorienting experience that's as close as anyone will come to that "wondrous land whose boundaries are that of the imagination" outside of getting cast in an actual "Twilight Zone" episode.

And one of the coolest parts of the ride is that, in essence, we are playing our role in an original "Twilight Zone" episode. For the most part. Tower of Terror might not be based on a specific "Twilight Zone" tale, but it was absolutely influenced by one.