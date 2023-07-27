Haunted Mansion Ending Explained: Ghosts, Goofs, And Navigating Grief

Disney's newest attempt at turning a theme park ride into a feature film has arrived with the silly spook-fest with a heart of gold, "Haunted Mansion." Fans need no reminder that the beloved attraction made its name on the strength of humor, scares, and a unique approach to the classic haunted house setup that took full advantage of what Disney does best. After the 2003 Eddie Murphy-starring film came and went (though not before inspiring a bit of a cult following over the intervening years), all eyes were trained on director Justin Simien and his star-studded take on the beloved IP.

The basic structure isn't too far afield from what audiences might expect: a grieving widower named Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield) has given up on his astrophysicist passions and his dabbles in the supernatural, turning into an avowed skeptic with absolutely no patience for the ghost-obsessives around him in New Orleans. When single mother Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase Dillon) move into a severely discounted mansion that houses all manner of creepy goings-on, they recruit Ben and his high-tech camera to find proof of spirits from beyond. Once the rest of the gang enters the picture, the rules of the story are quickly established and the enjoyable ensemble cast each take on their own roles to help save the day.

But it wouldn't be a Disney movie without much more of an emotional component to it. Ben, still in mourning over his dearly departed wife, naturally forges a bond with Gabbie and Travis. But soon he and Travis, who's still coming to terms with the death of his father, must learn some tough lessons about letting go of their grief despite the temptation to be reunited with their late loved ones.