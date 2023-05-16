Haunted Mansion Trailer: Grim Grinning Ghosts Come Out To Socialize
"This house is unhinged!" drawls out Kent, Owen Wilson's priest character, in the latest trailer for "Haunted Mansion," where all kinds of spooky specters have come out to scare and torment. This latest offering from Disney is a remake of the 2003 Eddie Murphy-starrer and is based on the popular theme park attraction of the same name, which aims to thrill and haunt at the same time.
A lot seems to be going down in the newest "Haunted Mansion" trailer — ghosts creep up on the current residents of the mansion and scare the bejeezus out of them, the residents consider teaming up and performing an exorcism, and a myriad of entities hound poor Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield) for some odd reason. The tone of the film retains the humor of the 2003 original but dials it down a bit, as it balances it out with eerie scares that lurk in every corner of the, well, haunted mansion.
The "Haunted Mansion" teaser trailer, which was released some time ago, provided a glimpse into this house of horrors, accompanied by Roy Orbison's haunting "House Without Windows." Here, we get a more concrete idea of what's going on, as we see a group of mansion residents, including single mother Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase Dillon), who are the present-day owners of the place. Ben seems to be the primary target of the hauntings, at least according to the trailer, as he is seen dodging ice spears and spectral attacks while falling down never-ending portals that suddenly appear on the floor. There seems to be no escape, at least for the moment.
Check out the newly-released trailer for the film below, if you so wish to be spooked.
Watch the Haunted Mansion trailer
"Haunted Mansion" is primarily about Gabbie and her son enlisting aid from a colorful group of characters in order to help get rid of the supernatural infestation in their home. The group in question consists of "experts" of different varieties, including a priest (Owen Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a historian (Danny DeVito). The film's huge ensemble cast also includes Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto. LaKeith Stanfield's Ben is supposed to be a paranormal investigator of sorts, but based on his reactions when facing off with a ghost, it is safe to say that he might be way in over his head by overestimating his ghost-hunting abilities.
Directed and co-written by Justin Simien ("Dear White People," "Bad Hair"), "Haunted Mansion" seems to be mostly in line with the theme park ride that it is based on, as the mansion in the film closely resembles the one in Disneyland. Expect a ton of Easter eggs related to the ride, such as the moving suit of armor that chases Gabbie and the grandfather clock that has an ominous vibe to it. As for the ghosts themselves, the Hatbox guy makes an appearance after being briefly introduced and removed from the Disney ride, before being reinstated sometime in 2015. It remains to be seen how exactly these specters intend to terrorize the mansion's six residents and what horrors await them within.
The film's official synopsis reads as follows:
"Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, 'Haunted Mansion' is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters."
"Haunted Mansion" releases in theaters on July 28, 2023.