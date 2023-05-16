Haunted Mansion Trailer: Grim Grinning Ghosts Come Out To Socialize

"This house is unhinged!" drawls out Kent, Owen Wilson's priest character, in the latest trailer for "Haunted Mansion," where all kinds of spooky specters have come out to scare and torment. This latest offering from Disney is a remake of the 2003 Eddie Murphy-starrer and is based on the popular theme park attraction of the same name, which aims to thrill and haunt at the same time.

A lot seems to be going down in the newest "Haunted Mansion" trailer — ghosts creep up on the current residents of the mansion and scare the bejeezus out of them, the residents consider teaming up and performing an exorcism, and a myriad of entities hound poor Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield) for some odd reason. The tone of the film retains the humor of the 2003 original but dials it down a bit, as it balances it out with eerie scares that lurk in every corner of the, well, haunted mansion.

The "Haunted Mansion" teaser trailer, which was released some time ago, provided a glimpse into this house of horrors, accompanied by Roy Orbison's haunting "House Without Windows." Here, we get a more concrete idea of what's going on, as we see a group of mansion residents, including single mother Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase Dillon), who are the present-day owners of the place. Ben seems to be the primary target of the hauntings, at least according to the trailer, as he is seen dodging ice spears and spectral attacks while falling down never-ending portals that suddenly appear on the floor. There seems to be no escape, at least for the moment.

Check out the newly-released trailer for the film below, if you so wish to be spooked.