Haunted Mansion Trailer: Disney's Beloved Ride Returns To The Big Screen

Disney is, once again, bringing one of its most popular theme park attractions to life on the big screen with a brand new adaptation of "Haunted Mansion." They did try this 20 years ago with Eddie Murphy in 2003's "The Haunted Mansion" which, interestingly enough, came out the same year as "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." The latter worked out far better critically and commercially at the time, but Disney is ready to try it again. We first saw a glimpse of the final product at D3 last fall, but now we've got a trailer so the whole world can see the new take on the attraction.

"Haunted Mansion" is directed by Justin Simien ("Dear White People," "Bad Hair"), with a script by Katie Dippold ("Ghostbusters," "Spy"). They're also working with an A-list cast, led by Rosario Dawson ("Daredevil," "The Mandalorian") and Owen Wilson ("Loki," "Wedding Crashers"). Are these pieces going to make for a winning formula this time around? Let's have a look.