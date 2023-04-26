Haunted Mansion Footage Reaction: Classic Scares And Tons Of Potential [CinemaCon 2023]

CinemaCon is underway in Las Vegas, and the convention has already provided a host of new trailers and footage, including early screenings of "The Flash," which looks to be as good as the hype suggests. /Film's Ben Pearson is on the ground in Vegas, relaying reactions to exclusive trailers and footage presentations, and his latest sneak peek comes in the form of Disney's "Haunted Mansion" — the company's second go at adapting its theme park ride of the same name.

Following the flop that was the Eddie Murphy-led 2003 effort "The Haunted Mansion," Disney is hoping this latest attempt to bring their Disney Park ride to the big screen will replicate the success of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, which also started life as a theme park attraction. Back in September 2022, we got a glimpse at the upcoming film when the company showed early footage of "Haunted Mansion" at its D23 expo. Now, we've been treated to more of the upcoming project, which is directed by "Dear White People" filmmaker Justin Simien.

The film's cast is about as solid as you could hope for, with LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish leading an ensemble comprised of Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto (a frightening prospect if ever there was one). The story focuses on a mother and son who move into a New Orleans home only to find it infested with supernatural entities, providing the perfect excuse to showcase the cavalcade of stars that have signed up for this outing, as a host of "supernatural experts" are brought in to help rid the house of its unwelcome specters.

And now that we've had a better look at "Haunted Mansion," it seems Disney might be onto something with this latest adaptation attempt.