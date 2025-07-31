Every Marvel And DC Superhero Comic Book Movie Hitting Theaters In 2026

As we draw closer to the Earth completing another orbit of the sun in the year known as 2025, movie fans can start looking forward to another upcoming slate of big-budget superhero blockbusters. Marvel and DC Studios will be out to score big at the box office with their respective releases in 2026, but the new approach is to focus on quality over quantity, all while treating fans to an eclectic mix of flicks.

It's no secret that Marvel and DC releases have struggled at the box office in recent years, suggesting that audiences are growing tired of comic book movies. Despite receiving positive reviews, 2025's "Thunderbolts*" lost millions for Marvel Studios and Disney, becoming one of the lowest-grossing films in the history of the MCU. DC, meanwhile, released a slew of flops (including "Black Adam" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods") in the lead-up to this year, forcing the studio to start from scratch under the stewardship of James Gunn.

The good news, however, is that it's not all doom and gloom for super-powered crusaders on the big screen. "The Fantastic Four: The First Steps" has become a hit for Marvel, while DC is on the up again thanks to Gunn's "Superman." As such, both studios can feel cautiously optimistic heading into the next calendar year — and four theatrical releases have already been confirmed.