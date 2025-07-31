Every Marvel And DC Superhero Comic Book Movie Hitting Theaters In 2026
As we draw closer to the Earth completing another orbit of the sun in the year known as 2025, movie fans can start looking forward to another upcoming slate of big-budget superhero blockbusters. Marvel and DC Studios will be out to score big at the box office with their respective releases in 2026, but the new approach is to focus on quality over quantity, all while treating fans to an eclectic mix of flicks.
It's no secret that Marvel and DC releases have struggled at the box office in recent years, suggesting that audiences are growing tired of comic book movies. Despite receiving positive reviews, 2025's "Thunderbolts*" lost millions for Marvel Studios and Disney, becoming one of the lowest-grossing films in the history of the MCU. DC, meanwhile, released a slew of flops (including "Black Adam" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods") in the lead-up to this year, forcing the studio to start from scratch under the stewardship of James Gunn.
The good news, however, is that it's not all doom and gloom for super-powered crusaders on the big screen. "The Fantastic Four: The First Steps" has become a hit for Marvel, while DC is on the up again thanks to Gunn's "Superman." As such, both studios can feel cautiously optimistic heading into the next calendar year — and four theatrical releases have already been confirmed.
Supergirl (June 26)
Now that "Superman" is a bona fide box office success story, James Gunn and DC Studios can look forward to expanding their DC Universe and keep the momentum going. Up next is director Craig Gillespie and writer Ana Nogueira's "Supergirl," which promises to be darker and more messed up than "Superman." Indeed, as Gunn has noted, Milly Alcock's version of Kara Zor-El is a product of her turbulent upbringing.
As such, "Supergirl" will touch upon Kara's experiences prior to the events from "Superman," which includes her witnessing the destruction of her home planet of Krypton and the death of her loved ones. While plot details are being kept close to the vest for now, the film's story will draw inspiration from Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic book series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" as its follows its heroine on an intergalactic adventure with, presumably, her faithful super-dog Krypto. Along the way, the pair meet Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), setting the stage for a quest involving murder and revenge.
Given that Supergirl is one of several DC characters to cameo in "Superman," it's probably safe to assume that the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) will show up in her upcoming solo movie. If that's the case, we should also get a better idea of what the long-term future holds for the Kryptonians as part of DC's ever-evolving saga.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31)
The last time we saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland), he was going through a difficult time. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ends with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casting a spell that makes everyone forget about the arachnid hero (for the greater good, obviously), meaning that his soulmate and friends have no idea who he is. That would have been a depressing way to end Spidey's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the good news is that it isn't over yet, as director Destin Daniel Cretton's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will see Peter return for another adventure.
Until now, the MCU's "Spider-Man" movies have chronicled Peter's high school years. The fourth film, meanwhile, will see him focusing on his college studies and trying to put his superhero alter-ego to bed. Sadly, that's easier said than done, as a new threat emerges that forces Spidey back into action. Similar to Michael Corleone in "The Godfather," he always gets pulled back in whenever he thinks he's out.
It remains to be seen if Peter will reconnect with MJ (Zendaya) and his buddies, but at least he will have plenty going on to distract him from his heartache. Not only that, but "Brand New Day" will also feature The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and that's always a sure-fire way to add some chaos to a story.
Clayface (September 11)
James Gunn got his start making horror movies like "Slither," and he hasn't forgotten his roots now that he's one of the main figureheads at DC Studios. Case in point: the upcoming "Clayface" movie, helmed by "Speak No Evil" and "Eden Lake" director James Watkins from a script by Mike Flanagan.
Watkins and Flanagan's involvement suggests that "Clayface" will be scarier and bloodier than your average DC movie, and that appears to be the plan. The movie tells the story of a Hollywood actor who injects himself with a substance that allows him to reshape his face in monstrous ways, and Gunn has assured fans that it won't hold back when it comes to the scare-faring. As he told "CBS Mornings:"
"We've got 'Clayface,' which is a totally different thing. Although it's in the same universe, it's a complete horror film. That's one of the things we want to do. There's not a company style. It's not like every movie is going to be like 'Superman.' The artists — the directors and the writers — each one will bring their own sense to it. [...] That's what we want to bring to the films because we don't want people to get bored. We want to invigorate people."
September 2026 is still a long time away, but if you want a taste of what "Clayface" might entail, check out the "Batman: The Animated Series" episode "Feat of Clay." Flanagan is on record saying that it was the biggest influence on his script and that it inspired him to write a story that's as tragic as it is scary.
Avengers: Doomsday (December 18)
Every movie on this list is shrouded in secrecy to some degree, but Anthony and Joe Russo's "Avengers: Doomsday" is shaping up to be the most surprising and storied of the bunch. From Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom to Chris Evans possibly reprising his role as Captain America, not to mention Fox's original "X-Men" movie actors returning, the sequel is guaranteed to be eventful. So, what can we expect from it based on the little information Marvel's top brass has let slip?
In this one, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will join forces with Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and the New Avengers (formerly known as the Thunderbolts) to stop Doom from causing havoc. This means that more multiversal mayhem will ensue, which should lead to some fun interactions between a myriad of characters. This is the main reason why Kevin Feige is excited for "Avengers: Doomsday," anyway, as he explained in an interview with Marvel.com:
"The fun of an Avengers movie is introducing people to each other and seeing how very different personalities get along. In the case of a movie that involves the threat of worlds literally colliding, it's fun to see them visit each other's homes."
"Avengers: Doomsday" has the potential to be the movie event of 2026 and one that will have serious effects on the Marvel Cinematic Universe afterward. Be sure to add this one to your calendars.