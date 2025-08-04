15 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Like Foundation

The most special thing about Apple TV+ and its embrace of science fiction isn't the surprisingly broad swath of content available to fans. It's that the service is willing to go back to the era when shows needed time to build their audience, and to really hit their stride. "Foundation" is the herald. It's not just a smart adaptation of an Isaac Asimov series so broad and deep in scope that fans thought it would be impossible to film (especially with its complicated relationship with Asimov's "Robot" novels), but Apple let it keep building up toward a fantastic third season that shows the potential of its author's imagination.

Cerebral, clever, and incredibly well cast, with "Chernobyl" star Jared Harris and the underrated Lee Pace of "The Fall" and "Pushing Daisies" fame, the show puts it all out there for fans to puzzle over, creating a space for fans to crave more TV that rewards our intelligence and attention spans. It's hard to find something that'll scratch that itch, but we've got 15 great science fiction TV picks for binging in between "Foundation" episodes. They're everything from classics to fellow Apple hits that are ready for bigger audiences. We hope you'll share their galaxies with us.