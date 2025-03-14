Severance Season 2 Episode 9 Takes Its Title From A Twilight Zone Episode (And That's Important)

At the beginning of the episode of "The Twilight Zone" titled "The After Hours," a seemingly normal woman named Marsha White (Anne Francis) is searching for a gift for her mother, and somewhat weirdly decides that the ideal gift will be a gold thimble. When she asks an elevator attendant at a department store, she's informed that the ninth floor is home to the thimbles. One problem: According to the elevator's own buttons, the store has only eight floors. (The show's customary narration here says, "Express elevator to the ninth floor of a department store, carrying Miss Marsha White on a most prosaic, ordinary, run-of-the-mill errand." After she leaves the elevator, it continues: "Miss Marsha White on the ninth floor, specialties department, looking for a gold thimble. The odds are that she'll find it — but there are even better odds that she'll find something else, because this isn't just a department store. This happens to be 'The Twilight Zone.'")

Marsha arrives on the mysterious ninth floor, which is dark and largely empty except for a saleswoman (Elizabeth Allen) who shows Marsha that there is a gold thimble for sale. Everything about this situation weirds Marsha out: The saleswoman appears to know her name, and also, literally the only item available to purchase on floor 9 is this gold thimble. As Marsha leaves, she realizes the thimble is pretty heavily damaged, so she takes the elevator down to the complaints department on the third floor and is subsequently told that there is no ninth floor where she could have possibly purchased the thimble, and since she paid cash and doesn't have a receipt, she can't even prove it.

Finally, the twist is revealed. Marsha isn't a real person; she's a mannequin come to life, albeit briefly. That odd ninth floor serves as the holding space for mannequins, who take it in turn to "transform" into apparently human women and traverse the real world for a month at a time, but Marsha, enjoying the outside, stayed too long. She's forgiven for her delay, and passes the transformation baton over to the next mannequin — and the next day, a mannequin of Marsha graces the store. Obviously, the idea of two selves that inhabit two distinct spaces is what "Severance" is all about, but that show's episode bearing the same name doesn't just share themes. There's a direct reference in the script.