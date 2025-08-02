One of the biggest hits during the summer of 2025 was "F1," starring and produced by Brad Pitt, which dominated the box office upon its theatrical release. Set in the high-octane world of Formula One racing, the movie is supercharged by high-speed racing scenes lauded for their realism. Balancing the visually stunning driving sequences is the human element between the races, brought to life by Pitt and an impressive ensemble cast. And for audiences dazzled by the spectacle of "F1" looking for another movie to keep the high velocity thrills going, there are plenty of great racing movies to choose from.

There have been fantastic racing movies covering multiple aspects of auto sports for decades, often placing viewers right in the drivers' seats. These movies can range from realistic sports films like "F1" over films that veer into fantasy, comedy, or more overt action. But at their core, all of these movies are a celebration of auto sports and the unrelenting need for speed that drives their respective characters. Here are the 10 best racing movies to watch if you like Brad Pitt's "F1."