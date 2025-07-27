15 Actors Who Hated Their Own TV Shows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Securing a recurring role on a TV series can be a dream come true for a lot of actors. So often, the Hollywood life consists of going from one audition to the next, taking time out of your day when you could make money elsewhere, hoping that something will stick. Even if you land a commercial gig, the job may only last for a few days or maybe a week until you have to get back at it again. But a TV role offers security and the knowledge your face will really get out there and make it easier landing jobs in the future.

Of course, sometimes the dream of being a TV fixture turns into a nightmare. Whether it's being uncomfortable with a show's material or not getting along with co-workers, these actors ended up hating their most popular shows. All of these shows may have legions of fans, but a key cast member isn't among them. Here are 15 stars who absolutely despised their own TV shows.