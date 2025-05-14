Why Mischa Barton's Marissa Cooper Left The O.C.

Mischa Barton has made herself quite clear in regards to her exit from "The O.C.," but in 2023, the show's creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage spoke to Vanity Fair for the series' 20th anniversary and told a slightly different story. As Savage put it, producers told the show's creative team that they needed to do something huge in the season 3 finale so that season 4 could happen.

"We were under tremendous pressure to do something with that level of drama," Savage said. "Killing a series regular came down from the top. If we wanted a season four, we'd have to do something like that."

According to Schwartz, they actually regret killing her off as well. "Looking back on it, we wish we could have come up with a different solution," he admitted. "We didn't see an alternative path at the time, which is why we went down that road. But obviously in hindsight, there were lots of other ways we could have written the character off the show — and given Mischa the break that she needed and wanted — that still would've allowed for that character to return." Not only that, but Schwartz said that the fan outcry was particularly rough: "And when we saw the reaction after Marissa died from that audience, it did not feel good. It did not feel like that audience had been served or respected in the way that we always wanted and aimed to. Immediately, we had regret at that point."

10 years before that, Schwartz told The Daily Beast — as he celebrated a decade of the show — that Barton's exit was a complex matter. When he was asked why he killed Marissa, Schwartz said:

"It's a complicated, multifaceted question. It had as much to do with creatively feeling like this was always in the cards for this character and she was an inherently tragic heroine, and part of the Ryan/Marissa story was him trying to save her from a fate that she couldn't be rescued from, and part of it had to do with pressure from the network in terms of ratings, and what we could do for the show's fourth season. For a lot of critics, that character was a source of frustration. For a lot of audience members, that was their favorite character."

To be fair to Schwartz, Barton hadn't spoken out about her exit yet, so perhaps he was trying to be respectful; in any case, it sure doesn't seem like everyone involved with Marissa Cooper's death was on the same page other than the fact that they all wish it had gone down differently. Also, "The O.C." got canceled after season 4, so there was no true happy ending here.

