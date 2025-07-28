The 15 Prime Video Shows That Justify A Subscription

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've made you hip to the 15 best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. But you want more. Most people might say, "You're being greedy! This company gives you free two-day shipping and 15 excellent TV shows? What the heck else do you want?"

But I'm not most people. I'm a benevolent culture curator. And I've scoured the thorough library of Prime Video to deliver you more. Whether you're into comedy, animation, detective shows (especially detective shows), or series that put any conception of genre into a blender, I've got you covered.

These are 15 Prime Video shows that justify a subscription, and none of these were mentioned in the previously linked article. These are all underseen, off-the-beaten-path selections; unique shows that will give you something different. Moreover, and most of all, they're a great proof of the deep bench of content provided by Prime Video, giving any potential subscriber ample reason to take the plunge.