The Devil's Hour Trailer: Peter Capaldi Is Ready To Time Travel Up Out Of Serial Killer Jail

Are you ready for "a big ball of wibbly wobbly, time wimey stuff" that has very little to do with "Doctor Who," other than the fact that it happens to star Peter Capaldi, the Twelfth Doctor? If so, look no further than "The Devil's Hour," which perp-walks Capaldi in a red prison jumpsuit for all the world — or at least Prime Video viewers — to see. You don't have to be a subscriber to Prime Video to watch the trailer for "The Devil's Hour," but that's where this new six-episode series will be streaming.

"The Devil's Hour" sees Capaldi sitting across an interrogation room table from Jessica Raine ("Call the Midwife," "An Adventure in Space and Time"), who plays a woman named Lucy Chambers, with a link to one of several victims that Capaldi's character, Gideon, is suspected of killing. The series is created by Tom Moran, but there's one other "Doctor Who" connection with it in that Steven Moffat is behind it as an executive producer with Moran and Sue Vertue. Check out the trailer for "The Devil's Hour" below.