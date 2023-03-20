Malia Obama Wrote One Of Swarm's 'Wildest Episodes'

This post contains spoilers for Prime Video's series "Swarm."

"Swarm" is one of the wildest new shows on TV this year. The Prime Video series from Janine Nabers and Donald Glover follows an obsessive fan of the fictional pop star Ni'Jah (who is very clearly a stand-in for Beyoncé) who goes on a killing spree after losing her only friend. The shocking seven-episode show has plenty of talented people on board: "Judas and the Black Messiah" actress Dominique Fishback stars as the fan in question, Dre, while celebrities including Chloe Bailey, Billie Eilish, Paris Jackson, and more make appearances.

But the show also has some surprising talent behind the camera: Malia Obama, credited as Malia Ann, makes her TV writing debut with the show's fifth episode. The daughter of former President Barack Obama reportedly graduated from Harvard in 2021 after majoring in Visual and Environmental Studies, and ended up on the writing staff for "Swarm" not long after. It's also worth noting that she's studied up on the subject at hand, having been spotted alongside her mother, Michelle, and sister Sasha at several Beyoncé concerts over the years.

Nabers spoke about Ann's episode of the horror-tinged series to Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet that the chapter entitled "Girl, Bye" is "probably one of the wildest episodes." The series co-creator and showrunner co-wrote the episode with Nabers based on a story by Nabers and Ibra Ake, and she says Ann contributed significantly to the episode. "Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," Nabers tells ET.