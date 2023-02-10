Swarm Trailer: Dominique Fishback Has A Problem In Prime Video's Latest From Atlanta Team

Fandom is both a wonderful and terrifying thing. While it's incredible that people sharing common interests can come together to celebrate their love for a specific person or piece of media, it can also lead to extremely toxic environments. We have all likely encountered a few stans on Twitter or other social media platforms, but what happens when that obsession results in horrific consequences?

That question is at the center of "Swarm," a new Prime Video series from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers that will have its world premiere next month at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. A new teaser for the series has been released, and while it's a bit light on plot, it does showcase some creepy and intriguing imagery. The majority of the teaser follows a young woman named Dre (Dominique Fishback), a fan of an unnamed pop star whose fanbase is called the Swarm. This obsession eventually leads her down a dark and spiraling path that may end up in murder, if that pool of blood is anything to go by.

If this plot and the persistent buzzing throughout the trailer remind you of a certain Queen Bey, that's by design. Nabers told Variety Fair in January that the series wanted to create a timely and somewhat-relatable story against the backdrop of modern celebrity fandom, with Beyoncé and her Hive serving as inspirations.

"We were really interested in creating an antihero story," she told the website, "through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman."