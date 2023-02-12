Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Super Bowl Trailer: The Beast Wars Are Upon Us
It has been just shy of five years since we last saw the "Transformers" franchise grace the silver screen, with 2018's "Bumblebee" serving as a soft but welcome reset for the series. Following Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," things had become stale and audiences were showing major signs of fatigue with the sameness of it all. Paramount is now finally ready to bring back the robots in disguise for another big-screen adventure in the form of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." And, thanks to the Super Bowl, we've got a new look at what the studio has cooked up.
Indeed, Paramount felt it worth spending a boatload of cash to showcase the movie during the big game and, for longtime fans of the franchise, it's easy to see why as we are finally getting some live-action "Beast Wars" goods. This is something fans have been hoping to see for quite some time. What's more, the film will be set in the '90s, adding another layer of retro fun to the action-packed proceedings. Let's see what that looks like in practice, shall we?
The Beast Wars have finally arrived
As we can see, the hook here is that it's not just Autobots and Decepticons such as Optimus Prime or other familiar alien robots. We've got animal/robot counterparts such as Optimus Primal sharing the screen. If I may? F*** yes. After seven live-action movies and more than $4.8 billion at the box office, it's time for something new to change things up. This should/could do it. As for the story at hand? The synopsis for the film reads as follows:
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.
Steven Caple Jr. ("Creed II") is in the director's chair for this one, with Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights") and Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah") leading the human cast. The voice cast is stacked, with Peter Cullen returning as Optimus Prime, and Ron Perlman voicing Optimus Primal. We also have Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") as Airazor, Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live") as Mirage, Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") as Scourge, John DiMaggio ("Futurama") as Stratosphere, MJ Rodgriguez ("Pose") as Nightbird, and Cristo Fernandez ("Ted Lasso") as Wheeljack.
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is set to hit theaters on June 9, 2023.