Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Super Bowl Trailer: The Beast Wars Are Upon Us

It has been just shy of five years since we last saw the "Transformers" franchise grace the silver screen, with 2018's "Bumblebee" serving as a soft but welcome reset for the series. Following Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," things had become stale and audiences were showing major signs of fatigue with the sameness of it all. Paramount is now finally ready to bring back the robots in disguise for another big-screen adventure in the form of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." And, thanks to the Super Bowl, we've got a new look at what the studio has cooked up.

Indeed, Paramount felt it worth spending a boatload of cash to showcase the movie during the big game and, for longtime fans of the franchise, it's easy to see why as we are finally getting some live-action "Beast Wars" goods. This is something fans have been hoping to see for quite some time. What's more, the film will be set in the '90s, adding another layer of retro fun to the action-packed proceedings. Let's see what that looks like in practice, shall we?