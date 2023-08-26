Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Accidentally Crashed A Car Her First Day On Set

The "Mission: Impossible" series has become easily my favorite film franchise over the course of the last decade. Not only is its consistency unmatched in today's Hollywood blockbuster landscape, but the franchise has pulled off the remarkable feat of remaining consistent; the later entries of the series are actually the best of the bunch. As the series has spanned 27 years now, people come to the "Mission: Impossible" films at different times. I'd say there are two major entry points. Obviously, you have Brian De Palma's original "Mission: Impossible," but I would also say Brad Bird's fourth installment, "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," would be the other film where a new generation of people hopped in.

Mine wasn't either of these films. My first experience with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt was J.J. Abrams' "Mission: Impossible III." This was a film that came out at the height of the massive turn against Cruise from the populace, but it came out at the perfect age for me, as I was just a few months short of turning 13. I wasn't saddled with the baggage in any meaningful way. I went to the theater and had a good time. In retrospect, my opinion on the film has fallen, believing it to be the series' second-worst, but there's still quite a bit of fun to be had.

More than anything, the sequence that holds up most takes place at the Vatican, wherein Ethan dons a mask of Philip Seymour Hoffman's Owen Davian. The best part of the sequence is seeing Hoffman perfectly embody Tom Cruise, but the rest of Ethan's team also has some good stuff to do. Most glamorously, you have Maggie Q in a stunning red dress driving a Lamborghini. Although the moment is meant to be very sexy, the making of it couldn't be further from it.