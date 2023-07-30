J.J. Abrams Was Warned About Working With Tom Cruise On Mission: Impossible 3

Tom Cruise! He runs, he loves popcorn, and he wants to save the movies. He can also be a bit intimidating, and I imagine if he's both the star and producer of your movie, that can only increase the potential tension. In a behind-the-scenes video, director J.J. Abrams reveals that there were potential anxieties associated with the job. "'Mission: Impossible 3' was the first movie that I directed, and it was because Tom gave me the shot," Abrams said, adding: "And I didn't know what I was getting into, and people warned me, 'Oh, the movie star is the producer, that could be a real problem.'"

Look, I'm no filmmaker, but I know that if my first job involved working with Tommy Cruise, I'd be a little nervous. As it turns out, though, there was nothing to worry about. "It could not have been less of a problem," Abrams said, adding:

"Tom was as aware of the process of making the movie, of what it needed, as anyone I could've imagined. Every day I felt that he and I were in the trenches together in this incredible way where we were both sort of pulling each other up this mountain, and he wasn't a movie star looking to do a vanity project. He was an incredibly focused, dedicated producer who also happened to be starring in the movie."

So it all worked out in the end. The film was a hit, the franchise continued, and J.J. Abrams would go on to direct even bigger movies. As for Tom Cruise, I'm sure he's out there, somewhere, running as fast as he can.