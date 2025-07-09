How The Naked Gun Reboot Director Convinced Seth MacFarlane The Spoof Would Work Again
Filmmakers like Mel Brooks and the trio of David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (also known as ZAZ) once made spoofs the cream of the comedy crop with hits like "Young Frankenstein," "Blazing Saddles," "Airplane!" and "The Naked Gun." Sadly, the popularity of "Scary Movie," a truly great horror parody from 2000 that followed in similar footsteps and kicked off a franchise of its own, resulted in a swath of far worse copycats from two of the film's co-writers, Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer. "Date Movie," "Epic Movie," "Disaster Movie," "Vampires Suck," and more all tried to cash-in on spoofing popular blockbusters of the time, but the comedy left plenty to be desired, and the poor reception essentially killed the greatness and the appeal of spoof comedy — at least for a little while.
Thankfully, there have still been bright spots in the years since, such as the music biopic-skewering "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story," which has completely eviscerated the tropes of biographical movies that came in the wake of "Walk the Line" and "Ray." In addition, David Wain's cult favorite "They Came Together" delivered a perfect parody of romantic comedies like "You've Got Mail." Both proved that with the right talent in front of and behind the camera, the spoof can still bring big laughs.
That brings us to 2025's "The Naked Gun," a reboot of the aforementioned spoof franchise that starred Leslie Nielsen as Detective Sergeant Frank Drebin. Adapted from the comedy series "Police Squad!," the original film series followed Drebin across three movies as he got caught up in criminal intrigue and silly situations, most of which he hilariously stumbled through with many mishaps. "The Naked Gun" and the TV series that preceded it used classic shows like "M Squad" and "Dragnet" and films like the "Dirty Harry" movies as the source of their inspiration, but how would "The Naked Gun" work for today's audiences who might be far less familiar with those increasingly aged titles?
The Naked Gun reboot won't simply try to replicate the original franchise
Thankfully, "Hot Rod" and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" director Akiva Shaffer (one-third of the "SNL" comedy trio known as The Lonely Island) came up with an approach that convinced producer Seth MacFarlane (who also helmed and starred in an underrated spoof of sorts with "A Million Ways to Die in the West") that this classic franchise could live again with a contemporary comedic approach that still stays true to its roots.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Shaffer said, "We have lots of new, fresh genre references in the world of detective procedural and action films and TV." The magazine noted some of the inspirations that we'll see mocked in "The Naked Gun," ranging from crime procedurals like "NCIS" and "Law & Order" franchises to blockbuster movies like "Mission: Impossible," "John Wick," and James Bond. Even the film's star, Liam Neeson, will inspire some of the gags by way of the "Taken" franchise. Shaffer added:
"There's just endless things. So when I thought of it as Liam doing that — not trying to do what they did, but taking the spirit and trying to honor the style of those movies comedically without stealing outright as much as possible — that's what opened it up." And I started to see what the movie could be."
It sounds like Shaffer came aboard "The Naked Gun" at the right time too, because MacFarlane was having trouble finding the right approach.
Seth MacFarlane was having trouble cracking The Naked Gun
Seth MacFarlane joined "The Naked Gun" reboot in 2021, and he immediately knew Liam Neeson was the man he wanted for the job, especially after working with him on "A Million Ways to Die in the West" and a hilarious cameo in "Ted 2." However, they hadn't yet figured out what the best approach would be. MacFarlane recalled the development process to EW:
"We had actually broken a story, but it really was feeling — even to us — like a cover band version of the original movie, and we couldn't really justify in our own minds why this needed to be made. Akiva and his team came up with a completely different take, and it just felt a lot fresher and a lot more worthy of shooting ... He cracked the nut in a way we couldn't."
Shaffer wrote the script with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who all worked together on the excellent "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" movie for Disney+, another drop in the bucket for the former "SNL" sensation's comedic achievements.
However, even though "The Naked Gun" reboot sees the source of is parody evolving with the times — for example, the opening sequence teased in the trailer with Drebin in disguise as a schoolgirl takes a cue from "The Dark Knight" — Shaffer "really studied" the original movie to figure out what made it tick. That's why it's also staying true to the roots of classic, noir detective movies, such as "Double Indemnity" and "The Big Sleep."
While Shaffer has struggled to find box office success with the movies he's directed, they always find a bigger audience on home media. But when it comes to "The Naked Gun," we're hoping the scarcity of big comedies like this, combined with a love for the original franchise, gets a variety of audiences into theaters to laugh together.
There's nothing like seeing a hilarious movie with an eager audience, and we hope people show up when "The Naked Gun" hits theaters on August 1, 2025.