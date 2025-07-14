15 Actors Who Never Watch Their Own Movies

It might be easy to assume that actors are self-centered and love watching their own movies, but for a lot of the biggest stars in Hollywood, that's actually not the case. Not only do some actors hate watching themselves on screen, but they even make active efforts to avoid having to at all costs. Suffice it to say, you won't catch them rolling up to an AMC Theatres on the midnight premiere of their latest flick. At most, they'll probably have seen it while doing ADR (automated dialogue replacement) or bringing along clips during the project's press tour.

There's a lot of reasons why actors prefer not to watch their own movies. Some actors hated working with their directors so much that they essentially disown their own projects, while others simply just struggle with seeing their face and voice projected 25 feet tall. Whatever the reason, these 15 actors, when they can, aren't ones to take a trip down memory lane if they don't have to, which means they don't get to rewatch some of the greatest movies ever made by virtue of them being in it.