The Fullmetal Alchemist Anime Has A Secret Homage To An Ominous Horror Villain

The rightfully beloved "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" anime follows two brothers — Edward and Alphonse Elric — chasing the Philosopher's Stone across the nation of Amestris. Their main obstacle in this task are the Homunculi, artificial humans with names and powers reflecting the seven deadly sins.

The Homunculi's Father wants to use the Elric brothers as "hitobashira" (best translation is "human sacrifice") for his evil plan. Hiromu Arakawa, the Fullmetal author, naming her bad guy "Father," feels influenced by her love for "Star Wars" and Darth Vader. The movie homages in the anime don't end there, including when it comes to Father's pride and joy.

"Fullmetal Alchemist" introduces the Homunculi gradually. The earliest episodes/manga chapters feature only Lust, Gluttony, and Envy. Then, near the end of the series' first cour, it introduces Greed, Sloth, and Wrath. The reveal of Wrath is especially a bombshell: he's actually Führer King Bradley, ruler of Amestris. Bradley's militarism is a cover for Father's plans, and his family (including a wife and an adopted son, Selim) is just part of his cover.

Wrath is not the only homunculus hiding in plain sight. Pride's existence is built up throughout the perfectly paced shonen series. He appears offscreen a few times, talking to his siblings from the shadows. He finally appears in person when the Elrics go to the northern fortress, Briggs. When soldiers are investigating a tunnel underneath Briggs, a shapeless, grinning shadow monster appears to eviscerate them all.

Back in Amestris' capital, Central City, the Elric brothers' friend, Lieutenant Riza Hawkeye (assigned as the Führer's attendant) stumbles on the truth about Pride ... so he steps out of the shadows for her. There's more than one homunculus in the Bradley family, because Selim is really Pride! He may look like a little boy, but that's just his shell. His true form, which can extend without limit, is a mass of razor-sharp teeth and shadows. His only weaknesses are bright light and complete darkness (because shadows can't exist in either).

Selim's nature recalls a different demonic child in disguise: Damien Thorn from the classic horror film (and subsequent franchise), "The Omen."