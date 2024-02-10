The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1976's The Omen

In 1976, audiences met Damien, a child who may or may not be the Antichrist! (Spoiler: he absolutely is). Cashing in on the religious horror craze jump-started by 1973's "The Exorcist," Richard Donner's "The Omen" follows a diplomat (Gregory Peck) who comes to believe his adopted son is the spawn of Satan. Meanwhile, anyone who gets close to the truth seems to end up dead in horrific ways. The end result is an effective horror flick with a killer musical score courtesy of Jerry Goldsmith.

Since "The Omen" is nearly 50 years old, many of the film's cast — and its director — have shuffled off this mortal coil. But two of the film's major players are still with us. So let's take a look at the only major actors still alive from 1976's "The Omen."