The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1976's The Omen
In 1976, audiences met Damien, a child who may or may not be the Antichrist! (Spoiler: he absolutely is). Cashing in on the religious horror craze jump-started by 1973's "The Exorcist," Richard Donner's "The Omen" follows a diplomat (Gregory Peck) who comes to believe his adopted son is the spawn of Satan. Meanwhile, anyone who gets close to the truth seems to end up dead in horrific ways. The end result is an effective horror flick with a killer musical score courtesy of Jerry Goldsmith.
Since "The Omen" is nearly 50 years old, many of the film's cast — and its director — have shuffled off this mortal coil. But two of the film's major players are still with us. So let's take a look at the only major actors still alive from 1976's "The Omen."
Harvey Stephens (Damien)
Harvey Stephens was only four years old when he landed the part of Damien in "The Omen," reportedly beating out over 500 boys who auditioned for the role. The story goes that Stephens landed the gig after he kicked director Richard Donner in the groin. Yep, that'll do it. While "The Omen" landed him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture – Male, Stephens' acting career was short-lived — he only appeared in two other films. One was the 1980 TV movie "Gauguin the Savage." The other was the 2006 remake of "The Omen," where he had a cameo as a tabloid reporter. In 2017, Stephens was given a suspended prison sentence for a road rage incident. He works as a property developer in Kent, England, and has a wife and one child.
Holly Palance (Nanny)
Holly Palance played Damien's first nanny in "The Omen" — the one who very publicly hangs herself during his fifth birthday party after proclaiming "It's all for you, Damien!" Her death paves the way for evil nanny Mrs. Baylock (Billie Whitelaw) to show up. The daughter of actor Jack Palance, Holly Palance began her acting career in theater before moving on to film and TV throughout the '70s. She played Lois Lane during Christopher Reeve's screen test for "Superman." Palance continued to work as an actor into the '80s, but eventually left the profession to become a journalist. At one point, Palance became editor-in-chief of Santa Barbara Magazine, as well as editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times' Distinction Magazine. She was married to director Roger Spottiswoode from 1983 until their divorce in 1997. In 2010, she married journalist Robert Wallace. Palance has two children.