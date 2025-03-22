The Meaning Behind The Seven Deadly Sins In Fullmetal Alchemist, Explained

This post contains spoilers for the "Fullmetal Alchemist" franchise.

"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" endures as one of the most beloved anime ever made, and with its recent return to Netflix, there's no better time for Fullmetal novices to take the plunge.

Set during an alternate history's 1910s in the German-ish country Amestris, "Fullmetal Alchemist" stars the eponymous Edward Elric. He and his little brother Alphonse are on a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone. After they tried to use alchemy to bring their mother back to life, Edward lost an arm and leg while Al's soul was trapped in a suit of armor. The Stone can bypass alchemy's equivalent exchange principle — that to gain, you must give up something. (Alchemy's effects may look like magic, but it's governed by the laws of science, thermodynamics included.)

On their journey, the Elrics stumble onto a sinister conspiracy masterminded by a group of homunculi, or alchemically-created humans. Dressed all in black, these homunculi each embody one of the seven deadly sins that their Father, the original homunculus, cast off. Dare I say "Fullmetal Alchemist" is the most famous use of these sins in pop culture next to David Fincher's "Se7en"?

The sins come from Christianity, listed in their current form by Pope Gregory I and further defined centuries later by Saint Thomas Aquinas. It's one of the many Western and/or Abrahamic ideas that "Fullmetal" author Hiromu Arakawa used, like the Philosopher's Stone itself and the Kabbalistic imagery connected to the Gate of Truth.

But the Sins can transcend beyond their Christian roots and more generally be the fallacies of man. Even if you don't care about being humble before God, being too prideful is still unpleasant and can backfire on you. "Fullmetal Alchemist" is easily one of the most tightly written shonen manga/anime out there, and one sign of that is how the Sins flow through the text beyond the homunculi, literally embodying them.