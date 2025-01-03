Se7en Director David Fincher Finally Revealed What Was In The Box

Do you want to feel old? The acclaimed crime thriller often stylized as "Se7en" celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, ringing in 2025 with a re-release in IMAX locations that those who haven't had a chance to enjoy in theaters simply won't want to miss. That milestone also means that those of us of a certain age have spent the better part of three decades reciting one oft-repeated refrain every chance we had: "What's in the box?" If you've never seen the influential David Fincher noir and somehow remain blissfully unaware of what actually goes down in the film's heart-stopping climax, well, this is your cue to leave right now and avoid spoiling one of the biggest filmmaking twists of the 21st century for yourself.

Still here? Good. As if having to watch disgraced actor Kevin Spacey play a total sociopath wasn't already scary enough, fans of Fincher's grimy tale about a pair of cops hunting down a prolific serial killer had to endure one of the most intense final acts ever committed to film. After spending the entire movie wobbling between his commitment to his punishing career and the peaceful domestic life represented by his loving (and pregnant) wife Tracy (Paltrow), Pitt's hotshot rookie detective Mills sees both worlds collide in the worst possible way. The killer John Doe, always one step ahead of our heroes, finally manipulates them into stumbling upon one final tragedy: the decapitated head of Tracy packed into a box. Although never once shown on screen, this nasty ending helped earned "Se7en" its reputation as one of the bleakest and most cynical genre movies of its time — but it also left a trail of questions in its wake.

Chief among these has always been whether or not Fincher and his crew went so far as to create a prosthetic head (or even a body) modeled after Paltrow for Freeman's veteran character Somerset to uncover. Well, we can consider this one mystery finally solved.