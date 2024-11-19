A David Fincher Masterpiece Is Getting A Surprise IMAX Release In 2025

In 1995, David Fincher pivoted from making a "Blade" movie and instead gave us one of the best neo-noir crime dramas of all time. "Se7en" follows Morgan Freeman as Somerset, a retiring police detective who takes on one final case with the new transfer David Mills (Brad Pitt), only to find himself investigating a string of increasingly gruesome murders perpetrated by an elaborate serial killer.

Decades after its original theatrical release, "Se7en" remains a masterpiece. It's a thrilling cat-and-mouse game with a cast at their peak of their acting powers, along with an eerie atmosphere that can best be described as Gotham City without Batman to protect it (which makes sense since "The Batman" owes so much to this movie). Even if you know what's coming, it's hard not to become so engrossed in the world and the story that you find yourself surprised by the film's shocking ending as if you're watching it for the first time.

Indeed, arguably the most enduring element of the film's legacy is its shockingly dark and grisly conclusion, which Pitt fought to keep intact. Now, New LIne Cinema has announced that "Se7en" is coming to IMAX theaters to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025, so get ready to experience Pitt screaming "What's in the box?!" on the biggest screen there is.

According to the studio, "Se7en" will begin its exclusive IMAX run on January 3, 2025, in the U.S. and Canada, with international dates to follow soon. (Because what better way to usher in the new year than with one of the bleakest endings in movie history?) In addition, the film will get a brand new digital and Blu-ray release with a 4K restoration that was sourced from the original camera negative and overseen by Fincher himself. The new Blu-ray will drop on January 7, 2025.