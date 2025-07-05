The Directors Who Almost Made Oppenheimer Before Christopher Nolan

It's hard to imagine anyone but Christopher Nolan turning a three-hour-long biopic about the inventor of the nuclear bomb into a bona fide blockbuster. In a filmography categorized by spectacle and bombast, with a trilogy of era-defining superhero movies and a string of original blockbusters that are ranked among the best films of the 21st century, Nolan brought a singular focus to the project that few other directors could match with unique and personal touches that reflect his fascinations as a director.

In particular is his dedication to shooting with practical effects, replicating the atomic bomb's deadly plume not with CGI but with analog methods like miniatures, variable frame rates, and practical explosions to turn a massive on-set explosion into something truly apocalyptic. Combined with a script that broke the cliches of traditional biopics, a stellar combination of color and black & white IMAX photography, and the confidence to shoot an epic 3 hour film in under 60 days, he turned this cautionary tale of scientists pushing the bleeding edge of technology too far into the film event of the decade.

But before Nolan got to work rebuilding the Los Alamos research lab in the New Mexico desert, two very different directors were in the running to bring Oppenheimer's story to life: Sam Mendes and Oliver Stone.