Oppenheimer Refuses To Bow To Any Biopic Cliche

Spoilers for "Oppenheimer" follow.

"Oppenheimer" is not the first time Christopher Nolan has made a historical film — he touched on a very different portion of World War II with 2017's "Dunkirk." However, his latest is the first time he's made a biopic. A movie about J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), Father of the Atomic Bomb, actually tracks with Nolan's interests and previous films. Consider the nuclear MacGuffin in "The Dark Knight Rises," or how Nolan centers the stories of "Interstellar" and "Tenet" in experimental physics. While "Oppenheimer" may not be a story of Nolan's own making, it is definitely a Christopher Nolan film.

"Oppenheimer" pulls from "American Prometheus," a 700+ page tome boasting Robert Caro-level research. That title refers to the Greek myth about a Titan who stole fire from the Gods and gifted it to man, which the film acknowledges with text recounting that ancient story. Fire holds both great constructive and destructive power, so Prometheus is a fitting epithet for Oppenheimer — one that shows the film's perception of him.

Biopics are typically celebrations of their subjects, whereas "Oppenheimer" is a critical study. After all, he was an important figure who changed the world, but not exactly for the better. Nolan's foremost interest is in how the modern, post-nuclear world was created; he uses Oppenheimer as the lynchpin and POV to tell that story, which winds up being far more rewarding than just a typical drab biopic.