Robert Pattinson Is Directly Responsible For Christopher Nolan Making Oppenheimer

Like a lot of people, I was fairly chilly on Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" at first. There was stuff I liked, for sure, but the whole thing was a little too Nolan-y for my tastes. Upon rewatching it, however, I found myself warming up to it. It's a vibes film about beautiful people in impeccably tailored outfits trotting around the world, but with an idiosyncratic touch that makes it less accessible than the James Bond and "Mission: Impossible" films. A lot of that is to do with the actual plot, which involves time inversion (a sci-fi notion best described as not not time travel) and a race to stop a doomsday weapon from destroying the world.

A doomsday weapon, albeit one that actually exists, is also at the heart of Nolan's latest film, "Oppenheimer." In fact, it was "Tenet" star Robert Pattinson who planted the idea of making a biopic about the so-called "Father of the Atomic Bomb" in Nolan's head to begin with. As Nolan recounted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson had given him a series of Oppenheimer's real-life speeches as a wrap gift upon completing production on "Tenet," having recognized the parallels between Nolan's sci-fi thriller and the creation of the A-bomb. This, in turn, got the wheels spinning in Nolan's head, as he recognized the cinematic potential in a film that explores this crucial historical event from Oppenheimer's point of view. (Planting an idea in someone's head that leads to something much bigger? Hey, someone should make a film about that!)