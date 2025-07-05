The 15 Best Eddie Murphy Movies, Ranked

Eddie Murphy has made 42 feature films, not counting stand-up specials and documentary appearances. And while he's dabbled in dramas like many other comedians have, he remains best known for making people laugh. It's understandable, as he got his start on "Saturday Night Live" in 1980 before breaking out on the big screen with some of the decade's most memorable comedies. He went on to tweak his appeal and found even greater success with family comedies that still sit among his highest-grossing films (although he does regret turning down a movie in the 1980s that combined live-action with animation).

Of course, Murphy's also seen some down years as several of his movies failed to find receptive audiences or critical acclaim, resulting in some notably rough Rotten Tomatoes streaks. Films like "The Adventures of Pluto Nash," "Holy Man," and "Meet Dave" probably have their defenders, but don't go expecting to find them in the list below. We're here to celebrate his best films with a ranking you're most assuredly going to agree with — probably — so keep reading for our look at Eddie Murphy's 15 best movies.