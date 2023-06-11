Trading Places Ending Explained: Buy High, Sell Low

Wall Street is an absurd place. When you get down to it, the financial markets are just groups of people playing a really, really expensive game. And yet, there aren't that many movies or TV shows that capitalize on the inherent farcicality of this wild world. Usually, it's all serious business, as in "Succession" or "Billions." If you're looking for something that highlights finance's sheer silliness, you have to go all the way back to the "greed is good" era.

John Landis' 1983 film "Trading Places" takes a satirical look at the commodities market and the people who invest in it. Two rich commodity traders, the Dukes, become bored with their charmed existence and make a bet to spice things up. The older Duke thinks that anyone could do their jobs under the right circumstances, so he fires his right-hand man and hires a struggling street hustler instead. When the two victims realize they've been duped by the Dukes, they hatch a plot to swindle the brothers out of their millions.

For a lighthearted comedy, the plot of "Trading Places" is more complicated than you might expect. From the 1980s-style racism to the arguments about biological essentialism to what actually happens on the market floor, there's a lot to unpack here. If you're still a little confused about how these characters get from point A to point B, we've got you covered. Keep reading for a deep dive into the high-stakes ending of "Trading Places."