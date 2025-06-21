The 12 Best Wesley Snipes Movies, Ranked

Wesley Snipes made his big screen debut in the mid 1980s with the Goldie Hawn comedy "Wildcats," and it wasn't long before supporting roles became leads. He reached his peak in the '90s with a string of well-received films ranging from action movies and comedies to dramas and sci-fi hits. The new millennium brought a few more box-office successes, but for one reason or another, Snipes began filling his filmography with somewhat forgettable direct-to-video fare with titles like "The Marksman," "The Contractor," and "The Detonator." And then the U.S. government came calling...

Snipes was charged, convicted, and sentenced in 2008 for tax evasion, and after serving over two years in prison, he returned to filmmaking roughly where he left off — forgettable genre movies with titles like "The Recall" and "Armed Response." He also got assists, though, from old friends like Sylvester Stallone, Spike Lee, Eddie Murphy, and Ryan Reynolds with successful supporting roles in "The Expendables 3," "Chi-Raq," "Coming 2 America," and "Deadpool & Wolverine." These smaller turns continue to show Snipes as a performer with talent, charisma, and a hunger for good work, and with any luck, we'll soon see him leading a film on the big screen again. (Seriously, Marvel, just give him back "Blade.")

We're ranking his 12 best films across that varied filmography, and we're focusing only on his lead (or co-lead) roles. His performance plays a part here, but they're almost uniformly good meaning the bigger weight comes down to the overall quality of the films themselves. As should be expected, the movies run the gamut when it comes to both genre and box-office success. Now keep reading for the best Wesley Snipes movies.