These MCU Moments Were Too Good For The Movies & Shows They Were In

It doesn't matter what you think about superhero movies; there's no denying that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an incredible feat of storytelling and filmmaking prowess. The film franchise has produced some of the greatest action films of the past few years, including "Iron Man," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and "Black Panther," though it's not uncommon to hear criticism of the MCU movies after "Avengers: Endgame," given the series' overarching struggle to recapture the magic of the Infinity Saga.

The MCU has, thus far, consisted of nearly 40 films (including 2025's "Thunderbolts*" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps") and over 25 television series, so it's no surprise there's been a fair share of projects that haven't exactly resonated with audiences. While some of these films deserve more praise in the public eye, there are still good scenes, even those found amid the more unpopular moments in the MCU franchise.

Though this list is far from comprehensive, these 12 scenes may have appeared in projects that were less-than-well-received, but they're nevertheless the best moments in their respective films.