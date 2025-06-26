The Best Transformers Story In Years Has Found The Perfect New Writer
Daniel Warren Johnson's run on Skybound Entertainment's "Transformers" has been a resounding success. (Johnson wrote and drew the first six issues, but ceded primary art duties to Jorge Corona from issue #7 onward.) The comic has attracted huge critical and commercial attention since debuting in 2023; over the past two years, "Transformers" has outsold most Marvel and DC comic titles. It also received a Best Continuing Series award and Johnson himself won Best Writer/Artist at the 2024 Eisner Awards.
But all good things must come to an end. Last August, Johnson confirmed in a Reddit AMA that he would only be writing "Transformers" up to issue #24. He explained:
"When I make anything, writing, drawing, or both, I only know how to go 110 percent. So all that to say, I'm killing myself and can only go for so long. My choice to leave at 24 is more of a choice for my mental health and for my family than however I may feel about my wonderful Cybertronians."
So we've known for a while to expect a new writer on "Transformers" #25, but we just didn't know who ... until now. Skybound has confirmed who the new "Transformers" writer and artist is. It's not a huge left swerve, but still a big freaking deal: Robert Kirkman, writer of "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible." Dan Mora, beloved for his clean superhero work at DC on titles like "Batman/Superman: World's Finest," will take over as artist on "Transformers."
"Holy smokes, I'm writing a Transformers comic!" said Kirkman in the Skybound press release. He continued:
"I've been so invested in this series since the beginning. I've marveled at what Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona have brought to some of my all-time favorite characters. When Daniel's run came to an end, I could stand on the sidelines no more! I just had to get in the ring! It's a tremendous honor to be a small part of the legacy of these amazing characters. This world has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. I can't wait for everyone to see what the legendary Dan Mora and I are cooking up!"
That makes two of us, Mr. Kirkman! The current arc of "Transformers" is building up to a big finale. Megatron, leader of the evil Decepticons, was MIA at the beginning. But now he's returned and rallied his warriors back to him, and the heroic Autobots and Earth are facing their darkest hour.
Skybound says that "Transformers" #25 will be "a perfect jumping on point for new readers." While you should absolutely read #1-24 first, here's why I think sticking around for more (even under a new writer) will be worth it.
Robert Kirkman has been an architect of the Energon Universe from the beginning
Robert Kirkman, born in 1978, was the right age to experience the original "Transformers" toys and cartoon (which premiered in 1984). He was literally one of the kids who cried in the theater when Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) died in 1986's "Transformers: The Movie."
From 2005 to 2022, the license to "Transformers" comics was held by IDW Publishing. Kirkman had been pushing for Skybound to get the license since at least 2021, and of course he succeeded. Skybound, which also has the license to "G.I. Joe" (the brother Hasbro franchise of "Transformers"), has built out the hottest new franchise in American comics: The Energon Universe.
("Energon" is the name of the Transformers' primary fuel source. The "G.I. Joe" characters and stories are recontextualized as a response to the Transformers' war coming to Earth.)
So clearly the businessman in Kirkman (who is COO of Image Comics) saw the branding potential of "Transformers." But he only bothered to look because he loved the franchise. He's also been writing the Energon Universe comic "Void Rivals," which follows two aliens from warring factions (but not the Autobots and Decepticons). "Void Rivals" has featured Autobot guest stars like Jetfire, Springer, and Hot Rod, so it's clear Kirkman was jonesing to write the Robots in Disguise.
Daniel Warren Johnson is a "Transformers" fan, but not an obsessive; he sometimes talks about doing his "Transformers" homework in the letters pages of new issues. That means that his "Transformers" stories have had the right mix of affection for the material and storytelling experimentation. Some familiar concepts, like the Autobot Matrix of Leadership or Megatron transforming into a gun for his soldiers, are tweaked with new wrinkles.
Kirkman strikes me as someone in the same mold; I imagine it'll be a pretty seamless handover since his and Johnson's writing styles are similar.
The moment I knew "Transformers" was a special comic was the second issue. Optimus is admiring the beauty of Earth ... and then he accidentally steps on and crushes a deer. He's shaken, realizing how fragile life on Earth is and how he must protect it. He talks with his new human friend, Spike Witwicky, and explains: "Where I am from, everything is metal. The ground doesn't sway when I walk. I don't leave marks when my feet tread." You can feel Johnson is thinking about how we're as alien to the Transformers as they are to us.
In one of the released preview pages from "Transformers" #25, the Autobots are helping to reconstruct a human city. Optimus still takes time to make friends with a little girl.
Johnson, and now Kirkman, both understand Peter Cullen's approach to playing Optimus Prime: "Be strong enough to be gentle."
Transformers is right in Robert Kirkman's writing wheelhouse
Spoilers for "Transformers" volume 1 follow.
I interviewed Mr. Kirkman earlier this year and asked him about his experiences simultaneously writing "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible" for 15 years. The two series have vastly different settings (zombie apocalypse versus superhero coming-of-age) but, expectedly, similar writing styles. One commonality is that character death can happen brutally and unexpectedly, and no one is safe.
If there's one criticism that Daniel Warren Johnson's "Transformers" has gotten (at least from hardcore fans), it's that the writing is too trigger-happy. Characters, even big ones, can and do die a lot. In the very first issue, the Decepticon Starscream kills Bumblebee, the second most famous Autobot after Optimus Prime.
In issue #3, the Decepticon Skywarp takes a nasty beating fighting Optimus. That's bad luck for him, because among the Decepticons, survival of the fittest reigns, and Starscream and Soundwave really need some spare parts.
There's been plenty more character deaths since, but I won't spoil those. This doesn't really bother me, though. "Transformers" is a war story — a robot war, but still a war. Death can and should happen. Now that Kirkman is taking over the comic, it hit me how Johnson is writing "Transformers" a lot like "The Walking Dead." Important characters die because they need to; it reinforces Optimus' struggle with being a good person leading others in a cruel world, which is the same struggle Rick Grimes had throughout "The Walking Dead."
The "Transformers" character I'm most excited to see Kirkman write is the Decepticon Thundercracker. Why? He's the one Decepticon with a conscience. He's discomfited by the others' sadism, takes no pleasure in massacring humans, and when he learns Starscream and Soundwave trashed Skywarp, not the Autobots, he deserts. Thundercracker could be on the path to redemption, but that happening in Johnson's (presumably) packed next three issues probably won't happen. But it could when Kirkman takes over; it would be similar to Omni-Man and the Viltrumites' arc in "Invincible," where alien invaders awaken their (for lack of a better term) humanity.
I've been a "Transformers" fan since I was a little kid. Following Johnson's "Transformers" comic month to month has been the most exciting and satisfying experience I've had with these robots since watching new "Transformers: Prime" episodes in middle school. I'm not the biggest fan of "it makes me feel like a kid again" as praise, but "Transformers" is a franchise I'm comfortable saying that about: The characters are literally kids' toys, after all. Daniel Warren Johnson understands most of the fun about "Transformers" is slamming the toys together, and I think Robert Kirkman does, too.
The next issue of "Transformers," #22, releases on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The first 21 "Transformers" issues can be purchased physically and digitally.