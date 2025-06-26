The Best Transformers Story In Years Has Found The Perfect New Writer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Daniel Warren Johnson's run on Skybound Entertainment's "Transformers" has been a resounding success. (Johnson wrote and drew the first six issues, but ceded primary art duties to Jorge Corona from issue #7 onward.) The comic has attracted huge critical and commercial attention since debuting in 2023; over the past two years, "Transformers" has outsold most Marvel and DC comic titles. It also received a Best Continuing Series award and Johnson himself won Best Writer/Artist at the 2024 Eisner Awards.

But all good things must come to an end. Last August, Johnson confirmed in a Reddit AMA that he would only be writing "Transformers" up to issue #24. He explained:

"When I make anything, writing, drawing, or both, I only know how to go 110 percent. So all that to say, I'm killing myself and can only go for so long. My choice to leave at 24 is more of a choice for my mental health and for my family than however I may feel about my wonderful Cybertronians."

So we've known for a while to expect a new writer on "Transformers" #25, but we just didn't know who ... until now. Skybound has confirmed who the new "Transformers" writer and artist is. It's not a huge left swerve, but still a big freaking deal: Robert Kirkman, writer of "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible." Dan Mora, beloved for his clean superhero work at DC on titles like "Batman/Superman: World's Finest," will take over as artist on "Transformers."

"Holy smokes, I'm writing a Transformers comic!" said Kirkman in the Skybound press release. He continued:

"I've been so invested in this series since the beginning. I've marveled at what Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona have brought to some of my all-time favorite characters. When Daniel's run came to an end, I could stand on the sidelines no more! I just had to get in the ring! It's a tremendous honor to be a small part of the legacy of these amazing characters. This world has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. I can't wait for everyone to see what the legendary Dan Mora and I are cooking up!"

That makes two of us, Mr. Kirkman! The current arc of "Transformers" is building up to a big finale. Megatron, leader of the evil Decepticons, was MIA at the beginning. But now he's returned and rallied his warriors back to him, and the heroic Autobots and Earth are facing their darkest hour.

Skybound says that "Transformers" #25 will be "a perfect jumping on point for new readers." While you should absolutely read #1-24 first, here's why I think sticking around for more (even under a new writer) will be worth it.