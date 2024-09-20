Transformers One Borrows Heavily From A Brilliant Cartoon Series (And Not The One You're Thinking About)
There was an almost 40-year gap between "The Transformers: The Movie" and the new "Transformers One." It's astounding it took that long for another animated film about the Robots in Disguise because that's the medium where they're most at home. It's why in the 40 years this series has existed, there have been more than a dozen cartoons starring the Transformers.
The original 1984 cartoon — "The Transformers" — is an influential series, but frankly, it's not a very good one. The animation was low quality and no one working on that show thought they were making anything more than a toy commercial. But "The Transformers" struck a chord in kids' imaginations and inspired superior retellings, like "Transformers One." If you can't get past the commercialism or silliness of "Transformers," I get it, but there are gems in this franchise like "Beast Wars," "Transformers Animated," and the one of my childhood, "Transformers: Prime."
Aired from 2010 to 2013, "Transformers Prime" was the first all-CGI "Transformers" cartoon since "Beast Wars" and "Beast Machines." (Some 2000s "Transformers" anime mixed animation styles, combining CGI robots with traditionally animated human characters). The animation still looks impressive over 10 years later; "Transformers Prime" is the first (and maybe only) "Transformers" cartoon that felt truly epic, with cinematic production values and superb voice acting. The mythic feel that "Transformers Prime" conjured, plus its animation style, both feel like influences on "Transformers One."
Transformers: Prime also depicted Optimus Prime and Megatron as former friends
"Transformers One" has billed itself as the untold story of how Optimus Prime (played by Chris Hemsworth instead of Peter Cullen this time) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) went from friends to enemies. This is actually a relatively recent addition to "Transformers" lore; the first time Optimus and Megatron were suggested to have been friends before the war was in 2007's "Transformers." The movie didn't dwell on it, but "Transformers Prime" ran with it. After earlier allusions to their shared past as brothers-in-arms, "Transformers Prime" season 1 finale "One Shall Rise" finally told the whole story in an extended flashback:
Eons ago, Optimus (then Orion Pax) was a data clerk, while Megatron(us) was a gladiator. They were brought together by a mutual desire for political reform but had a falling out over their different visions. Megatronus also felt betrayed when Orion was judged worthy of being a Prime while he was not. So, the rechristened Megatron led his followers, named the Decepticons, on a war that ravaged planet Cybertron. As war poisoned the planet's soul (literally that of Primus, the creator god of Cybertron), Orion journeyed to the planet's core to heal it. A beyond-repair Primus instead gave Orion the Matrix of Leadership, transforming him into Optimus Prime so that the new Prime might carry Cybertron's hopes.
This has become the default "Transformers" backstory in the years since, and it's the one "Transformers One" pulls from. Details like how Optimus receives the Matrix, or Megatron naming himself after the fabled Megatronus Prime, are the same in both the TV series and this new film.
The major difference is the pair's occupations; "Transformers One" makes both Orion and D-16 into miners, rather than a librarian and gladiator. Honestly, though, good call. This change both streamlines the story and makes the social inequities of Cybertron more obvious. The film does allude to the previous telling, though. In "Transformers One," Orion is introduced sneaking into a records hall to view historical texts, while Megatron becomes Decepticon leader after beating Starscream in one-to-one combat.
Transformers One's Airachnid originates from Transformers Prime
The main villain of "Transformers One" is Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm), a pretender to the throne of Cybertron. Sentinel killed the true Primes and created a caste system between bots who can transform and those who can't. But he's not alone; standing by his side throughout the film is Airachnid (Vanessa Liguori), a black, spider-themed Transformer.
"Transformers" has long had a deficit of female Transformers, especially female Decepticons. Ron Friedman, creator of the famous female Autobot Arcee, had to contend with suits who thought creating a girl hero in a boys' toy line was misguided.
The first significant female "Transformers" villain was Blackarachnia from "Beast Wars," so she again became the main female Decepticon in "Transformers Animated." Airachnid was a clear attempt to reimagine Blackarachnia, but was only a spider-styled Transformer rather than literally transforming into a spider-like Blackarachnia had. (She instead turns into a helicopter, hence "air," and the rotor blades become her extra legs.) Airachnid (voiced by Gina Torres) was introduced in "Transformers Prime" season 1 episode 12, "Predatory." A former Decepticon torturer who shared a dark past with the Autobot Arcee, Airachnid liked to hunt alien species — humans included.
"Transformers Prime" season 2 saw Airachnid somewhat abruptly written out in the episode "Armada." (Though she returned for a more definitive conclusion in season 3 episode "Thirst"). Torres' former "Firefly" co-star Adam Baldwin, who voiced the short-lived Decepticon Breakdown, said he left "Transformers Prime" due to "budget cuts." It wouldn't surprise me if Torres/Airachnid got let go for the same reason.
In "Transformers One," Airachnid leads a drone army called the Death Trackers. Their design quite resembles the Stormtrooper-style Decepticons from "Transformers Prime," the Vehicons. Curiously, one of Bumblebee's (Keegan-Michael Key) statue "friends" is named Steve. "Steve the Vehicon" was a popular meme character among "Transformers: Prime" fans — with all this evidence, I think someone who worked on "Transformers One" is one of those fans.
Composer Brian Tyler makes his Transformers return
The most direct connection between "Transformers: Prime" and "Transformers One" is composer Brian Tyler, who wrote the scores for both. Tyler is primarily a film composer which is why he got the "Transformers: Prime" job. The series' score was meant to be cinematic and sweeping, and to pull it off, Taylor recorded it with a live orchestra. Listen to a sample of Taylor's majestic main theme of "Transformers: Prime" here:
Some of the same notes of the "Transformers: Prime" theme can be heard in "Transformers One," specifically the track that plays when the heroes come upon the cave where the 13 original Primes died. Steve Jablonsky's exhilarating scores are some of the few consistent highlights of the live-action "Transformers" movies. I think "Transformers One," though, made a smart move by recruiting Tyler, who has proven once more he can score epic music that elevates the emotions felt by these Robots in Disguise.
"Transformers One" is playing in theaters.