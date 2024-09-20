Transformers One Borrows Heavily From A Brilliant Cartoon Series (And Not The One You're Thinking About)

"Transformers One" has billed itself as the untold story of how Optimus Prime (played by Chris Hemsworth instead of Peter Cullen this time) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) went from friends to enemies. This is actually a relatively recent addition to "Transformers" lore; the first time Optimus and Megatron were suggested to have been friends before the war was in 2007's "Transformers." The movie didn't dwell on it, but "Transformers Prime" ran with it. After earlier allusions to their shared past as brothers-in-arms, "Transformers Prime" season 1 finale "One Shall Rise" finally told the whole story in an extended flashback:

Eons ago, Optimus (then Orion Pax) was a data clerk, while Megatron(us) was a gladiator. They were brought together by a mutual desire for political reform but had a falling out over their different visions. Megatronus also felt betrayed when Orion was judged worthy of being a Prime while he was not. So, the rechristened Megatron led his followers, named the Decepticons, on a war that ravaged planet Cybertron. As war poisoned the planet's soul (literally that of Primus, the creator god of Cybertron), Orion journeyed to the planet's core to heal it. A beyond-repair Primus instead gave Orion the Matrix of Leadership, transforming him into Optimus Prime so that the new Prime might carry Cybertron's hopes.

This has become the default "Transformers" backstory in the years since, and it's the one "Transformers One" pulls from. Details like how Optimus receives the Matrix, or Megatron naming himself after the fabled Megatronus Prime, are the same in both the TV series and this new film.

The major difference is the pair's occupations; "Transformers One" makes both Orion and D-16 into miners, rather than a librarian and gladiator. Honestly, though, good call. This change both streamlines the story and makes the social inequities of Cybertron more obvious. The film does allude to the previous telling, though. In "Transformers One," Orion is introduced sneaking into a records hall to view historical texts, while Megatron becomes Decepticon leader after beating Starscream in one-to-one combat.