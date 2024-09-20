Transformers One Continues A Sentinel Prime Tradition

Sentinel Prime is a creation of the prolific "Transformers" comic writer Simon Furman, who first wrote UK-exclusive issues of the Marvel "Transformers" comic during the 1980s. Furman's "Transformers" #150 depicted a flashback of Optimus Prime receiving the Matrix of Leadership from a dying, golden-colored Autobot. "Transformers" #65 (#290-293 by British numbering) then listed every past Transformer to have held the Matrix of Leadership. "Sentinel Prime" preceded Optimus Prime in this list, retroactively naming the yellow robot from #150.

Furman then reused the name "Sentinel Prime" for his "Transformers" mini-series "The War Within," published by Dreamwave Productions and set entirely on Cybertron before the Transformers came to Earth. Sentinel is killed off-panel by Megatron and his death prompts the ascension of Optimus Prime.

Writer Eric Holmes later pitched a "Transformers" comic chronicling the rise of Megatron and the Decepticons to Dreamwave. After Dreamwave went bankrupt in 2005 (while neglecting to pay writers and artists doing work for the company), Holmes took his pitch to IDW Publishing, the next holders of the "Transformers" license, who turned it into the four issue mini-series "Megatron Origin" in 2007 (written by Holmes, drawn by Alex Milne).

Megatron goes from miner to gladiator to revolutionary over the course of "Origin." Cybertron is a starkly divided society and the Decepticons form out of the forgotten dregs to overthrow the rapacious elites. The Autobots, initially depicted as Cybertron's security force (read: cops), are led by Sentinel and spend the mini-series trying to crack down on this nascent rebellion. In issue #4, Sentinel fights Megatron bot-to-bot — and loses. The final panel of the series is Megatron sitting in a throne made out of Sentinel's broken armor.

IDW Publishing

"Megatron Origin" has too much story for its allotted four issues; the narrative beats make sense, but they unfold like a beat list. Megatron undeniably changes, but you don't understand why. The comic could've sorely benefited from more issues and an internal monologue for its lead.

Sentinel is similarly thinly-sketched. He seems disillusioned with Cybertron's corrupt Senate and disinterested in his duties (pawning them off to his Autobot lieutenant Prowl), but then he comes down hard on Megatron. Is he a burnt out idealist or a law and order goose-stepper? Later "Transformers" writer James Roberts would fill in some of the gaps left by "Megatron Origin" and reveal Sentinel was indeed quite corrupt.

Brian Ruckley, who later wrote an ongoing "Transformers" series set in the lead-up to the war, took a different route. His Sentinel Prime was not evil, but ultimately unable to stop the Decepticons from rising or assassinating him. Ruckley's incompetent but well-meaning Sentinel stands out as one of the more positive depictions — which says a lot about how vile the others are.