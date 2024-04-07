Why Cartoon Network Canceled Transformers: Animated After Season 3

There have been a lot of "Transformers" cartoons since 1984. Most of them (and I say this as a fan) are pretty unimpressive. One of the best ones is "Transformers: Animated," which aired from 2007 to 2009 on Cartoon Network. Network executive Sam Register created the series like it was "Teen Titans" with robots. Register even recruited one of that show's character designers, the late Derrick J. Wyatt, resulting in a similar art style.

"Animated" broke away from past series' tenets, transforming them you might say — the show's team even cast Megatron voice actor extraordinaire David Kaye as Optimus Prime instead. The series was explicitly pitched as "more like a superhero show than a 'Transformers' show" (read the original production bible here for many tantalizing insights and scrapped ideas). The Autobots each had unique powers and faced off against human villains; against the Decepticons, they were definite underdogs.

By season 3, "Transformers: Animated" had evolved (some might say "matured") into a more traditional Autobot vs Decepticon war story. According to story editor Marty Isenberg at TFNation 2019, this was because the show was now airing alongside darker shows like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Ben 10: Alien Force," not goofier ones like "Teen Titans" and the OG "Ben 10" — Cartoon Network wanted "Transformers: Animated" to be "age[d] up" to fit in. Season 4 of "Animated" would've continued in this direction, but it wasn't meant to be.

The blame for the cancellation lies primarily with the corporate maneuvering of toy company Hasbro, owner of "Transformers."