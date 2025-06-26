6 Fascinating New Details Star Wars Fans Can Find On The New Official Galaxy Map

What self-respecting sci-fi or fantasy fan doesn't love a good map? They look cool, they help tie the story together, and they're often filled with little lore details that snuck into the margins. When it comes to something as massive as the "Star Wars" galaxy, however, things can get pretty overwhelming pretty quickly. "Star Wars" has had many maps over the decades, crossing various canons and eras and often shifting exact planet locations from one iteration to the next. It's a lot to keep up with, but fortunately, most of the stories set in a galaxy far, far away require very little (if any) geographical knowledge.

Now, though, learning the layout of the "Star Wars" galaxy is easier than ever thanks to a new (sort of) interactive map from Lucasfilm that you can explore at StarWars.com. The map may seem a bit daunting at first, and you'll have to pull up those wiki entries yourself to read more on each planet and outpost, but a handy appendix listing all featured locations and a corresponding grid system make it pretty simple to track down your favorite spots.

In addition to the appendix, this updated map has added hundreds of new locations and tweaked the details of many others (as noted in a full breakdown shared by writer Jason Fry, who helped lead the project). Looking through the map yourself is a fun exercise if you're a longtime fan, but for those less prone to wiki deep-dives, I've assembled a few standout details from the new "Star Wars" galaxy map.