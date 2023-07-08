The 16 Most Memorable Planets In The Star Wars Galaxy, Ranked
Seamlessly blending science fiction and interstellar fantasy, "Star Wars" is arguably the definitive space opera franchise. With three different film trilogies, a line of spinoff movies, and a growing number of television series and video games, "Star Wars" has built a bonafide universe for itself. Set long ago in that galaxy far, far away, there are dozens of planets and other celestial bodies. Environmentally distinct and often with their own civilizations, these worlds make up the bulk of "Star Wars" settings, each adding flavor and lore to the universe.
More than just offering universe-building on a galactic scale, each of these worlds plays major roles in the narrative-defining conflicts. The franchise revolves around the Clone Wars in the prequels, the Galactic Civil War in the originals, and the rise of the First Order in the sequels. The planets have huge significance in these battles and their fair share of fans for the variety they bring to the franchise. Here are the 16 most memorable planets in the "Star Wars" galaxy, based on their unique qualities and impact on the lore.
16. Exegol
Exegol is the closest thing a live-action "Star Wars" planet gets to being an outright horror locale. Appearing in "The Rise of Skywalker," Exegol is a stormy planet with a harsh, rocky landscape located in the Unknown Regions. Following the Galactic Empire's fall, Palpatine's Sith loyalists retreat to Exegol, using it as their secret base for decades. The resurrected Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) resides in the planet's Sith Temple while his followers construct a massive fleet to combat the Resistance.
From creepy labs and hooded cultists to a perpetual lightning storm raging around the planet, Exegol is a virtual haunted house. To combat the evil festering inside, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Ben Solo (Adam Driver) essentially descend into hell to vanquish Palpatine once and for all. Pockets of various "Star Wars" planets have individual areas that instill dread, but Exegol embraces this on a grander scale in what little time it has on-screen. Of all the flaws in "The Rise of Skywalker," Exegol isn't one of them, even if the planet itself is barely seen.
15. Crait
At first glance, Crait seems like a retread of Hoth, with the similarity underscored by both planets featuring enemy walkers attacking entrenched positions. But Crait delivers the best planet-based spectacle in "The Last Jedi" as the First Order corners the Resistance in a disused military installation. This culminates in the Millennium Falcon and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) both buying the Resistance time to evacuate after a failed speeder assault. Crait marks a pivotal moment in the Resistance's survival, and its unique landscape makes for a memorable backdrop, even if we don't see much more of the planet beyond that battle.
Crait's surface is coated by a layer of white salt, covering a deep red soil underneath. The double-layered composition makes for striking visuals, with speeders leaving crimson trails as they make their ill-fated charge. Every blast kicks up a scarlet cloud, and the film's framing of the climactic battle during a sunset highlights how beautiful Crait can be. "The Last Jedi" has some of the franchise's most gorgeous shots, and Crait helps build that visual reputation.
14. Ahch-To
The only planet to appear in all three sequel trilogy installments is the distant world of Ahch-To. Introduced in "The Force Awakens," its landscape is primarily oceanic, dotted by sets of small archipelagos. Luke uses Ahch-To as his private retreat after his Jedi Order's fall, living for years in self-imposed seclusion until Rey tracks him down. Rey nearly follows her mentor's footsteps with her own Ahch-To exile in "The Rise of Skywalker" before Luke's Force ghost motivates her back to action.
Filmed on location in Ireland, Ahch-To boasts some of the most naturalistic landscapes "Star Wars" has ever had. "The Last Jedi" really fleshes out Ahch-To as possessing the full spectrum of the Force, just as "The Empire Strikes Back" does with Dagobah. Ahch–To has an ancient Jedi library and a nexus for the dark side as a counterpoint. In that way, Ahch-To clearly articulates the balance of the Force and Rey's journey through it, adding more to its sweeping vistas. That said, it does feel like the characters only keep to the same, small island rather than venturing deeper into the landscape.
13. Geonosis
The Clone Wars is the cataclysmic conflict in Palpatine's conspiracy to propel himself as the head of the newly established Empire. Though the seeds of the war are planted years in advance, the actual outbreak of the Clone Wars takes place on the remote planet of Geonosis. Debuting in "Attack of the Clones," the Separatists use Geonosis as their secret headquarters before the Jedi discover it. As the Battle of Geonosis begins, the Jedi are reinforced by a large clone army to combat the Separatists' battle droids.
The highlight of Geonosis is a major set piece that has the Separatists attempting to execute their Jedi prisoners and Senator Amidala in a large arena. With the stands filled with the planet's insectoid native species, the Jedi fight for their lives, first against grotesque monsters and then against the battle droids. While not the most distinct planet introduced in the prequel trilogy, Geonosis carries enormous historical significance as the starting point of the Clone Wars.
12. Kamino
"Attack of the Clones" starts out as a mystery, with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) investigating an assassination attempt on Senator Amidala (Natalie Portman). Obi-Wan's search takes him to Kamino, an Outer Rim planet covered entirely by stormy skies and raging oceans. He discovers massive cities hoisted above the water housing cloning facilities producing a secret army for the Republic.
The Expanded Universe and non-canonical Legends line have their water worlds, but Kamino is the franchise's first live-action twist on this geography. The cities themselves are lit in futuristic stark white, reminiscent of similar sets and cinematography in George Lucas' first science fiction film, "THX 1138." These pristine interiors provide a nice contrast to the perpetually chaotic seas around them, with Obi-Wan soaked whenever he steps outside. Unfortunately, we don't see a lot of Kamino overall, but its impact looms large in making the Clone Wars possible in the first place.
11. Kashyyyk
Interestingly, Kashyyyk debuted in the infamous "Star Wars Holiday Special" as Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) reunites with his family to celebrate Life Day. Considered for "Return of the Jedi," Kashyyyk makes a more well-received appearance in "Revenge of the Sith." In the Clone Wars' final days, Yoda (Frank Oz) leads a contingent of clone troopers to drive out the Separatists. This is immediately followed by the clone troopers turning on the Jedi, as Palpatine enacts Order 66 to wipe them out.
Kashyyyk is an important location in the "Star Wars" universe, if only for it being the Wookiee home planet. Despite the holiday special's dubious reputation, the Wookiee architecture seen in it is largely retained for "Revenge of the Sith." Its "Episode III" appearance opts for a beachfront war set piece, likely to differentiate it from the similarly forested Endor. Subsequent video game depictions of Kashyyyk hew closer to Endor, which is a shame because the planet deserves its own environmental identity.
10. Scarif
In contrast to the brutal battle taking place on and above it, Scarif is one of the most scenic locales in "Star Wars." Filmed in the Maldives and appearing at the end of "Rogue One," Scarif is used by the Empire to protect its confidential information, including the Death Star plans. Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) leads a strike team to obtain the plans, despite knowing her mission is likely a one-way trip. The resulting battle sweeps across Scarif's atolls and orbital space, with the planet shielded by a massive forcefield.
The thing about the cinematography and landscapes in "Star Wars" movies and shows following Disney's Lucasfilm acquisition is that the color feels desaturated and the lighting too dark. But Scarif is just vibrant to look at — even before the shooting starts — with its azure oceans and white sands. The tropical beauty makes for a captivating backdrop to the wartime intensity that quickly unfolds across its shores. Scarif is devastated by the Death Star, virtually guaranteeing this gorgeous environment is unfortunately ravaged by the evils of the Empire before the audience gets more time to take it in.
9. Yavin IV
Yes, this is a moon, but it's deserving of inclusion here given its overall significance. The Rebel Alliance uses Yavin IV as the location for its secret base of operations. Nestled in ancient stone pyramids protruding from the dense forest covering the planet, the rebels are able to quickly launch a defensive strike against the approaching Death Star. Looming in the Yavin IV skyline is Yavin Prime, a red gas giant that helps shield it from the incoming Imperial forces. The Galactic Civil War takes a turning point when the rebels destroy the seemingly impregnable Death Star, a costly defeat for the Empire.
The Battle of Yavin figures so prominently in "Star Wars" lore that it's used as the chronological nexus point in the franchise's in-universe history. Simply put, events are demarcated based on when they occur either before or after Yavin. The planet itself isn't fully explored in "A New Hope," with most scenes on Yavin set within the Rebel Alliance headquarters. With that in mind, its legacy is felt throughout the franchise and offers a visual contrast to the deserts of Tatooine and the sterilized Death Star seen earlier in the film.
8. Mustafar
"Revenge of the Sith" plunges the galaxy into its darkest era, with the Jedi Order virtually wiped out and Palpatine asserting himself as the all-powerful emperor. This betrayal culminates in Obi-Wan dueling his protege and best friend, Anakin, to the death on the fiery world of Mustafar. The pair's lightsaber fight goes from Mustafar's landing pad into its various facilities and on platforms hovering dangerously close to the lava flows and fires raging around them. After recovering and embracing his Sith title, Darth Vader maintains an imposing castle overlooking the hellish landscape, living in relative solitude until needed by the Empire.
Obi-Wan and Anakin's climactic showdown serves as a great showcase for Mustafar, giving audiences a breadth of the volcanic world. With Anakin's fury fully unleashed on his mentor, Mustafar matches and helps visualize that intensity as the duel escalates. Vader building a castle at the site of his greatest defeat is a subtly fascinating insight into his character that isn't really explored further in television or film. Mustafar brings shock and awe as Anakin and Obi-Wan's falling out occurs, and this setting does not disappoint in its scope, though its over-reliance on CG is noticeable.
7. Dagobah
After the Jedi Order falls to the Sith, Yoda goes into exile on the swampy world of Dagobah. Decades later, Luke visits the planet to resume his Jedi training under Yoda in "The Empire Strikes Back." Without any traces of civilization, Dagobah is a place where nature is given complete dominion across the entire planet. It also possesses a strong connection to the Force, with a cave providing Luke with visions of his connection to Darth Vader and a possible path to the dark side.
Dagobah is fascinating because of all its unanswered mysteries, including why Yoda chooses it as his hideaway in the first place. There is no in-film explanation for why Luke experiences visions while training in the cave, giving Dagobah a surreal quality. Even harsher planetary conditions like Tatooine and Hoth have visible futuristic settlements and installations. Comparatively, Dagobah is much more primordial and has a dirty grit that the rest of the galaxy seen in the live-action movies lack, though this occasionally obscures the proceedings.
6. Hoth
After growing up in a desert, Luke finds himself on Hoth, the most frigid planet in the galaxy, at the start of "The Empire Strikes Back." The Rebel Alliance secretly relocates its headquarters to an ice cavern on Hoth, only to find the planet's harsh conditions and native predators more formidable than anticipated. From subzero temperature drops after dark to the hulking wampas, Hoth is among the deadliest worlds in the original trilogy. However, the rebels' discomfort is quickly tabled when the Empire locates the hidden base, leading to an all-out assault.
For all the spectacle in "The Empire Strikes Back," the most iconic set piece is the rebels' ill-fated defense against the Imperial walkers on Hoth. Filmed largely in Norway, the sequence truly captures how unstoppable the Empire is, framed against a snowy backdrop, making the action easy to follow. Even before the Battle of Hoth, the planet's frozen expanse is well-explored in the movie's opening, from Luke escaping a wampa's lair to Han Solo (Harrison Ford) intercepting an Imperial probe. "Star Wars" introduces other icy planets in live-action later in the franchise, but all fail to meet the chilly bar set by Hoth.
5. Endor
Yes, let's get the big caveat out of the way first: The action on Endor technically takes place on its forest moon and not the planet itself. And yet, Endor plays such a significant role in "Star Wars," specifically "Return of the Jedi," that it absolutely deserves a high position on this ranking. Astronomical debates over what constitutes a planet aside, Endor marks the turning point in the Galactic Civil War, with the second Death Star destroyed and Palpatine killed. The Endor system is later revisited in "The Rise of Skywalker," with Rey recovering a Sith wayfinder from the Death Star's wreckage.
Filmed primarily in Northern California, Endor's vast forests and towering trees make it one of the franchise's most distinct and lush environments. You have to look at Endor in the original trilogy's wider context to really appreciate what it brought to "Star Wars." The preceding movies focused on deserts, icy expanses, and a city in the clouds, whereas Endor is a verdant paradise (Yavin IV's exteriors are only briefly seen). Endor offers a fantastic change in scenery, with sequences like the speeder bike chase weaving through its infinite forest, taking full advantage of the landscape.
4. Bespin
In a cosmos full of gas giants, "The Empire Strikes Back" makes one of its key settings the airy world of Bespin. Its populace lives in Cloud City, a massive metropolis hovering in the sky. Han Solo takes Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) to Bespin for safety while the Empire pursues them. However, the rebels find themselves in a trap set by the Empire and Cloud City's chief administrator, Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams).
One of the subtlest and most effective changes George Lucas made in the special editions is opening up Cloud City's vistas. Initially a more enclosed and claustrophobic location, Lucas digitally adds windows to the re-release, giving the interiors a warmer and more spacious feel. Though the blue skies and white clouds make Bespin look like an elevated utopia, Cloud City comes alive when the skyscape takes on an orange hue. Looking like a city perpetually at sunset, the change in color helps add to the atmosphere as the Empire springs its trap.
3. Naboo
Naboo is one of three planets seen in every prequel trilogy installment. The center of a dispute between its local government and the manipulative Trade Federation, the conflict on Naboo kickstarts Palpatine's lengthy conspiracy to propel himself into power. Amidala later takes refuge on the planet, protected by Anakin after assassins target her. Featuring beautiful natural landscapes and classically designed cities, Naboo is an all-around paradise marred by war.
Naboo shows off the stunning technical advancements George Lucas takes full advantage of for the prequels, particularly the underwater Gungan civilization. To capture the regality of Naboo's humans, Lucas uses filming locations in Italy and Spain to underscore the society's opulence. Naboo provides audiences with a reintroduction to "Star Wars," and Lucas makes the planet one of the galaxy's most varied and immersive worlds to facilitate this. Gorgeously realized and a scenic alternative to the overcrowded Coruscant, Naboo largely defines the look and feel of the prequel trilogy.
2. Coruscant
The seat of political power in the "Star Wars" universe rests in the capital city of Coruscant, a location so large that it encompasses the whole planet. With the fall of the Republic and Jedi Order central to the prequel trilogy's narrative, Coruscant appears prominently in each installment. "Attack of the Clones" delves into Coruscant's shadier side as Obi-Wan and Anakin pursue an assassin targeting Amidala. Coruscant remains the galaxy's political nexus after Palpatine turns the Republic into the Empire, appearing briefly in "Return of the Jedi" as it celebrates Palpatine's defeat.
Coruscant allows "Star Wars" to lean into cyberpunk, with the chase across the city in "Attack of the Clones" showing off bustling alleys and neon-lit vistas. The capital exemplifies the Republic's majesty, teeming with metropolitan life and futuristic skyscrapers. In "Revenge of the Sith," the nighttime cityscape takes on more ominous notes as Palpatine implements his plan to seize power. Coruscant is conspicuously absent during the sequel trilogy (perhaps to focus on brand-new settings), but its omission is arguably the most acutely felt of all the missing classic environments.
1. Tatooine
The only planet seen in every trilogy, appearing in six films, "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is Tatooine. A desert world on the galaxy's Outer Rim, Tatooine is Anakin's birthplace and where Obi-Wan decides to conceal Luke from his villainous father. The planet's biggest crime lord is Jabba the Hutt, with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) replacing him after Leia kills Jabba. While existing largely outside the Empire and Republic's attention, Tatooine stands as one of the most important planets in the galaxy.
With exteriors filmed in Tunisia, Tatooine is the first planet audiences see in "Star Wars," provided they start with the original trilogy. With its rounded, bleached architecture and iconic species like Jawas and Tusken Raiders, Tatooine embodies the scrappy, diverse spirit at the heart of "Star Wars." The franchise has long recognized this connection, which is why it returns to the planet so often, with Tatooine never really overstaying its welcome. Tatooine always yields something distinct and new with every visit; for a universe as well-explored as "Star Wars," that's no easy feat.