The Empire Strikes Back's Battle Of Hoth Had The Help Of The US Army

At the beginning of Irvin Kershner's 1980 film "The Empire Strikes Back," a group of brave rebels has been hiding out from the evil Empire on a distant frozen planet called Hoth. The rebels think they're safe, but an Empire drone locates them. Massive walking tanks are sent to Hoth to destroy the base, and the rebels don't seem able to fight them off. The rest of "Empire" will see the film's protagonists separated and scattered, with some fleeing for their lives and another hiding out on a swamp planet learning how to harness new abilities.

But the Hoth battle is the film's inciting incident, and it's impressive from a special effects standpoint. The walking tanks — called AT-ATs — were stop-motion creations that were inspired by speculative papers on metallurgical futurism, as well as by paintings by an artist named Syd Mead, who envisioned a walking cargo craft built to traverse tough terrain. The AT-ATs were equipped with giant laser canons, and the rebels fought back by firing their own blasters and attacking with two-person, snowspeeders in the air.

The sound effects for the scene were realized by Ben Burtt, the Oscar-winning sound designer behind "Star Wars," the "Indiana Jones" movies, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and various Pixar movies, as well as the electronic voice of WALL-E in "WALL-E." If you have Indiana Jones' punches, Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, or R2-D2's beeping "language" stuck in your head, you have Burtt to thank.

According to a 2020 interview with StarWars.com, Burtt says that compiled the sounds for the Hoth battle by essentially running around an army base unsupervised, recording various weapons in action. Yes, Burtt probably put himself in real danger.