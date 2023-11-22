Attack Of The Clones Helped Dave Filoni Solve A Star Wars Rebels Problem
"Ahsoka" was a pretty mixed bag of a "Star Wars" show. It suffered from some truly horrendous pacing and a rather sour tone. At the same time, it gave us some of the most exhilarating "Star Wars" moments in years, embraced cartoonish physics for some old-school space opera fun, and even included some fan service that doubled as legitimately good character development. That's to say nothing of the inventive lightsaber action in "Ahsoka," which is some of the best that "Star Wars" has done in a while.
The show also gave us one of the biggest developments for the franchise at large since we learned Anakin Skywalker was born through immaculate conception. In the first episode of "Ahsoka," we learned that in the decade since the "Star Wars Rebels" finale took place, the characters Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn have been stranded in an entirely different galaxy. Indeed, the (literal) opening up of the "Star Wars" galaxy may be the most significant thing "Ahsoka" head honcho Dave Filoni and his team have ever done. It's provided endless opportunities for new stories and lore, in addition to resolving an issue created by "Rebels."
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Filoni talked about how the existence of another galaxy was the only way to explain Thrawn and Ezra's lengthy absence by the time "Ahsoka" begins. "If they were in the Star Wars galaxy — the old Star Wars galaxy that we know — I think somebody would've found them," Filoni explained. "There's too many star ships, there's too many people traveling." Thankfully, he realized the solution to this problem had already been planted by "Attack of the Clones," which features "an image of the galaxy, and then there are actually these smaller galaxies near it. So I'm like, 'Oh, that's interesting.'"
A galaxy far, far away
The "image" Filoni was referring to appears in a scene from "Attack of the Clones" where Obi-Wan Kenobi goes to the Jedi Archives looking for the Kamino system — the only clue he has as to the origin of the bounty hunter who tried to kill Padmé earlier in the film. Upon realizing that the Kamino system is missing from the archives, he asks Master Jocasta Nu for assistance and shows her a map of the known galaxy. In the map, we see the main galaxy housing the Republic, but there are also two satellite galaxies to the sides.
For Filoni, the introduction of a whole other galaxy far, far away is more than just a plot convenience. "You know me, I plan for a long game. I really do," the filmmaker told Vanity Fair. "And that encompasses a lot more than it used to, as I help other people as well." This refers to Filoni's newly-announced role within Lucasfilm as chief creative officer.
As for the future of "Star Wars" in the aftermath of "Ahsoka," Filoni had the following to say:
"I'm setting up what seems to be a larger conflict with the Imperial remnant. That conflict can't just mirror what we've seen before. It has to take on a different shape. It can't just be the Empire versus what looks like the Rebellion, or even the Republic. It has to be visually different."