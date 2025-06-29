Whenever an actor decides to take on a role that seems outside their wheelhouse, audiences are always quick to judge. It's hard for them to believe a "good guy" actor can play a terrifying villain, or a character actor could shine in a blockbuster. However, to anyone familiar with the craft, it's no surprise that some of the best performances in cinema can come from an actor proving they contain multitudes.

People particularly like to commend comedians who excel at drama, like Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems" or Seth Rogen in "Steve Jobs." But what about when a dramatic actor takes on a comedy? In some ways, this can be an even harder lift. After all, dying is easy. Comedy is hard. We've seen certain actors attempt to be funny alongside seasoned comedians, and, well, the results can be a mixed bag. But these performances we've assembled here prove that, with the right material and the right approach, certain "serious" actors can prove to be seriously funny.

Here are 12 great dramatic actors who excelled in comedic roles.