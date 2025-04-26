Watch Out Christopher Nolan, This Adaptation Of The Odyssey Is Taking Over The Paramount+ Charts

Homer's epic "The Odyssey," as any seventh grader could tell you, began its life as part of an ancient Greek oral tradition, shared over campfires on long, balmy Athenian nights. The epic wasn't written down until maybe the seventh century BCE, finally codifying a tale that, no doubt, had undergone several hundred changes during its life. "The Odyssey" takes place after the events of the Trojan War. Its hero, Odysseus, had become trapped on a Mediterranean island with a beautiful nymph named Calypso, living with her for eight years. However, Odysseus misses his wife Penelope and eventually sets out on a journey home. Penelope has, in the interim, had to fend off a lot of dumb, freeloading, muscle-bound suitors who assume Odysseus is dead and want to horn in on his home.

The most famous passages from "The Odyssey" are about Odysseus' fantastical encounters with monsters and gods. The old soldier has to face off with a cyclops, sail past an island of sirens, traverse the waters between a multi-headed, rock-dwelling monster and a sucking whirlpool, and face a sorceress who turns his crew into pigs. The second half of "The Odyssey" is about Odysseus' final return home, and how he had to sneak into his own house in disguise to murder all the suitors.

The earliest filmed version of "The Odyssey" is likely the 1911 Italian adventure flick "L'Odissea," which can be watched online. The most famous screen adaptation may be Andrei Konchalovsky's 1997 TV miniseries version, which starred Armande Assante, although more people saw the Coen Bros. 2000 film "O Brother, Where Are Thou?," which transposed the story and some of the events of Homer's epic to Mississippi in 1937. The most recent adaptation was 2024's "The Return" with Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus.

"The Return" is now on Paramount+ and it's been tearing up the charts, landing in the No. 1 spot according to FlixPatrol. It's likely that audiences are doing some "Odyssey" homework in preparation for Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of the epic, due in theaters on July 17, 2026.