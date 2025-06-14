The Nice Guys 2: Director Shane Black Gives New Update About A Possible Sequel

In that same interview, Black teases what "The Nice Guys 2" might have looked like, had it been given the go-ahead:

"The sequel was going to be any number of things, because ultimately, I come from the time where I used to read about a character named Shell Scott in a series of books by Richard Prather, and the character was so great. The capers changed, but you bought it for the character. So it doesn't really matter what the caper would be in the next movie. We'd find something. We had an idea that they go down to Mexico together and we'd set the whole thing south of the border. That was one notion, but we could just as easily have done something else. But once we got those two together and we decided to 'all systems go,' there was certainly a script to be had. I still look forward to one day writing that with Anthony."

As you can see, Black seems to be bouncing back and forth between two poles here, acknowledging the fact that a sequel will likely be prohibitively expensive, but still apparently holding out some hope that one might happen anyway. Despite the fact that the Warner Bros. film division is currently run by Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, who are famously filmmaker-friendly executives, it seems unlikely that "The Nice Guys 2" will be made while the notoriously penny-pinching CEO David Zaslav is in charge of that company.

"It's going to cost a ton, and the studio looks at it and says, 'We love Ryan. We love Russell. People love the movie, but it didn't hit when it came out, so we can't justify to our boss, who says, well, how'd the first one do?' That's the problem. They can't just make a decision because they like something. It's about keeping their jobs," Black concluded in the interview. Abdy and De Luca have, so far, been able to walk a fine line between supporting filmmakers' visions and keeping their boss placated, but I imagine taking a gamble on "The Nice Guys 2" might be a gamble they simply can't make. But it doesn't sound like Black has fully given up yet, so maybe if those of us who love the first film continue to vocally support it whenever we can, a viable path may open up for a sequel one day.