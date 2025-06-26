5 The Big Bang Theory Characters Who Deserve Their Own Spin-Off Series

Even by sitcom standards, "The Big Bang Theory" has plenty of colorful characters. However, the show tends to keeps a tight focus on the original core group of Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar), which means that several supporting characters don't get the attention they deserve. Some rise above the fray: Mayim Bialik's Amy and Melissa Rauch's Bernadette were both promoted to main character status in season 4 and remained as such until the end of the show. Several other characters have also enjoyed briefer stints as part of the main cast before either exiting the show completely or quietly falling back out of focus.

An abundance of these peripheral figures has left the show with an overwhelming surplus of fascinating characters who just don't get the sort of focus they could no doubt handle, either because they don't quite gel with the main characters or because they simply don't fit the narrative at hand. Fortunately, "The Big Bang Theory" franchise has recognized this and started to expand its universe with a series of spin-offs.

"Young Sheldon" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" both take place in the past, but the upcoming spin-off focusing on Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom, "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," will finally turn the spotlight on the hapless artist-slash-comic book store owner. The show also marks the return of at least two other popular supporting characters from "The Big Bang Theory," Stuart's partner Denise (Lauren Lapkus) and Caltech geology professor Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn). This is a welcome indication that there could be more on the horizon ... and if you ask me, these are the five "The Big Bang Theory" characters who should be next in line for a spin-off of their own.