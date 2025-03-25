Why Sara Gilbert's Leslie Winkle Left The Big Bang Theory

"The Big Bang Theory" played host to a ton of guest stars and supporting players throughout its 12-year and 12-season run, including a whole bunch of "Star Trek" veterans and real-life scientific experts like Stephen Hawking and Bill Nye, just to name a few. To that end, there were also a handful of actors introduced as potential love interests for the main characters, one of whom, Leslie Winkle, was played by Sara Gilbert. But who, exactly, was Leslie, and why did she (and Gilbert) leave the show after its third season?

In Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," which came out in 2022 and spilled a ton of secrets about the hit show, executive producer Steve Molaro and writer Lee Aronsohn both opened up about Leslie's short-lived time on the show, where she carried on brief relationships with both Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). As an experimental physicist who also works at the California Institute of Technology, Leslie is, for lack of a better term, basically a "girl version" of Leonard who ends up in a casual relationship with him. According to Molaro and Aronsohn, however, there was just one problem: Leonard was always supposed to end up with Penny, his dream girl played by Kaley Cuoco.

"We wanted love interests for Leonard and were just looking for stories," Molaro admitted in the book. "It was also a great way to add female scientists, because Leslie was at the university as well. And Chuck [Lorre, the show's creator] had a history with Sara from 'Roseanne' [Gilbert and Galecki both appeared on the hit 1980s sitcom]. But we were never looking for a permanent, everlasting relationship for Leonard because we always thought he would date Penny on and off. We weren't looking to find a permanent girlfriend for him. We were adding characters and seeing what worked and what was leading to fun stories."