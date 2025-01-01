Jim Parsons Had A Very Specific Process For Learning His Lines On The Big Bang Theory

For 12 seasons and the same number of years, Jim Parsons played the stubborn, brilliant scientist Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory" — and according to an oral history of the series, Parsons had a really unique process when it came to learning Sheldon's long, super-specific monologues and diatribes.

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," showrunner and creator Chuck Lorre told the author that Parsons always came to set completely ready to perform. "Jim's process was to be wildly prepared," Lorre recalled. "He made all his decisions the night before the table read as to how he was going to read his script."

Parsons confirmed that he did prepare quite a lot while playing Sheldon. "I really did love putting in the time, staying home on the weekends and repeating these words," Parsons said. He continued:

"It brought me a lot of joy and pride to be able to use these multisyllabic words they were giving me and still ferret out the comedy rhythms they put in there. I loved the chance to solve that puzzle. I'm not saying it didn't get a little tiresome and old at some point, but overall, I really did love it. And it was just such a joy to be able to go into a pretape day and a show night with that level of confidence behind me that I knew what I was doing. That's where it would remind me as much of an athletic event as anything. I wanted to be ready to nail my triple axel when it was time to skate for the gold."

There's something that Parsons isn't saying here, though ... which is that he wrote all of his lines down on notecards and stuck them all over the set in case he forgot anything.