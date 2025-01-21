Why Howard Wolowitz's Mom Sounds Different On Young Sheldon

One of the most strangely specific sitcom tropes is the unseen character. These range from Niles Crane's (David Hyde Pierce) increasingly physically impossible wife Maris on "Frasier" to gentler takes on the subject, like Wilson (Earl Hindman) on "Home Improvement."

"The Big Bang Theory" is no exception to the all-permeating presence of the trope, courtesy of Howard Wolowitz's (Simon Helberg) unseen but very much heard mother, Debbie Wolowitz. An abrasive and imposing presence in Howard's life, Mrs. Wolowitz is nevertheless a force of good and an important figure to both him and most of the show's other main characters.

Since the character is, for all intents and purposes, just a voice on "The Big Bang Theory," fans may have noticed a marked difference in how she sounds on "Young Sheldon." This isn't because the actor who voices Mrs. Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory," Carol Ann Susi, was told to alter the character's sound to convey her younger age. The real reason is far more tragic, as Susi actually died in 2014. Because of this, Pamela Adlon voices Mrs. Wolowitz in the prequel series.